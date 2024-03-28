🔊 Listen to this

Fifteen Wyoming Valley West High School students recently performed at the Northeast PMEA Regional Orchestra concert held at the Blue Ridge High School. After competing there, Brayden Bogdon was named a first alternate in the percussion section for All-State Orchestra and Paul Carnecki received second chair in the French Horn section. Shown from left are, first row: Kristen Griffiths, Lowrie Campusano, Ariel Chu, Phoebe Cowder, Lily Romanowski, Jamie-Lynn Wilczewski. Second row:Paul Carnecki, Collin Murphy, Ben Isamoyer, Brayden Bogdon, Tessa Kopetchny, Peyton Sprague, Dennis Lee, Sage Feifer, Emma Sudnick.