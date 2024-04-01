🔊 Listen to this

April is National Autism Awareness Month, so we’ll honor this recognition by taking time to understand what it means to be on the autism spectrum.

Autism spectrum disorder is a diagnostic category that encompasses all autism diagnoses. Every person on the autism spectrum is unique, and symptoms can range from mild to severe, making it important that everyone with autism spectrum disorder receives individualized treatment and attention.

In general, autism is a neurological disorder that affects the ability to communicate and socialize. It can be associated with repetitive behaviors and highly focused interests. In severe cases, autism can prevent people from learning to speak.

People with autism spectrum disorder share certain traits but at different degrees. We diagnose people with autism spectrum disorder so we can offer them the best possible treatment. High-functioning people with milder symptoms can often maintain a greater degree of independence and may develop areas of intense interest and become quite knowledgeable in those areas. Others may have more severe symptoms and need help with daily tasks.

Prior to categorizing all autism diagnoses as autism spectrum disorder, clinicians used several other names to describe different social and communication differences. The terms autistic disorder, pervasive developmental disorder and Asperger syndrome are no longer widely used in clinical practice, but some people will still use them to describe varying degrees of symptoms along the autism spectrum.

People diagnosed with Asperger syndrome generally displayed better language and cognitive skills, difficulty with social communications, and patterns of repetitive behavior and intense interests. People diagnosed with autism disorder or pervasive developmental disorder typically exhibited more severe symptoms, but these terms have largely been discarded in favor of the single diagnostic category of autism spectrum disorder.

Symptoms of autism spectrum disorder can first be noted at or before the age of 2.

Signs that may be observable early in a child’s life include:

• Making little or no eye contact

• Delays in or lack of spoken language

• Repetitive use of language, unusual movements or repetitive behavior with objects, e.g., lining or sorting

• Lack of interest in making friends or interacting socially with family

• Unusual fixation on specific objects or topics

Both genetic and non-genetic factors can contribute to the development of autism spectrum disorder. Genetic changes that have been identified can be new changes that occur spontaneously at the time of conception, or they can be inherited from a parent. Non-genetic factors that may increase risk include extreme prematurity, certain maternal infections and advanced parental age.

One factor the scientific community feels strongly is not associated with autism spectrum disorder is vaccines. Several well-designed studies have shown no evidence that onset of autism spectrum disorder is linked to the administration of vaccines.

If you think your child might have autism spectrum disorder, talk to your pediatrician. Developmental pediatricians, psychologists and neurologists can help determine the right diagnosis and treatment plan.

Dr. Alfred Casale, a cardiothoracic surgeon, is chief medical officer for surgical services for Geisinger and chair of the Geisinger Heart and Vascular Institute. Readers may write to him via [email protected].