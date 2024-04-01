AI will be used to enhance residency education, patient care

The Wright Center for Graduate Medical Education recently received a 2024 American Medical Association (AMA) Innovation Grant, one of only 14 medical teaching facilities nationwide to secure the prestigious $25,000 one-year education grant.

As part of the grant, The Wright Center will join the AMA’s ChangeMedEd Consortium — a forward-thinking group committed to developing, implementing, and disseminating bold and innovative projects that promote systemic change to better train future physicians. Grant recipients will focus on the application of precision education across the medical education continuum — from medical school and residency to continuing medical education.

The Wright Center’s project aims to make health care more personalized and equitable by leveraging data analysis and artificial intelligence (AI) to tailor, and thereby improve, how family medicine residents learn about population behavioral health, aligning with medical standards and correlating their performance with patient outcomes in a community health center setting.

There is potential for AI-enabled tools to support physician faculty in the education of resident and fellow trainees by analyzing performance and correlating it with practice and population health metrics. Ideally, the direct connection of trainee performance and these additional metrics will improve the education of physicians-in-training, which in turn will improve patients’ health, well-being, and experiences.

Project leads for The Wright Center for Community Health, a Federally Qualified Health Center Look-Alike, and its affiliated entity, The Wright Center for Graduate Medical Education, include Stephanie A. Gill, M.D., a board-certified family medicine physician and Family Medicine Residency program director, and Meaghan Ruddy, Ph.D., senior vice president of enterprise wellness and resiliency, assessment and advancement, and chief strategic research & development officer.

“Through the integration of data analytics and artificial intelligence, there is opportunity to potentially revolutionize how family medicine residency faculty approach teaching interventions in behavioral health,” said Dr. Ruddy. “By aligning with the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education competencies and diving deeply into the social determinants of health, we aim to personalize education and assessment, ultimately improving patient outcomes. Our goal is not only to enhance individualized care but also to champion health equity through innovative, data-driven approaches in medical education.”

As one of the largest U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA)-funded Teaching Health Center Graduate Medical Education consortiums in the nation, The Wright Center for Graduate Medical Education, a physician-led nonprofit, offers comprehensive, community-focused residencies throughout Northeast Pennsylvania and the United States in three disciplines – family medicine, internal medicine, and physical medicine & rehabilitation, as well as fellowships in cardiovascular disease, gastroenterology, and geriatrics.

The residency and fellowship programs are accredited by the ACGME and train residents and fellows in a community-based, community-needs-responsive workforce development model to advance its shared mission with The Wright Center for Community Health to provide whole-person primary health services regardless of a patient’s insurance status, ZIP code, or ability to pay.

Since its inception in 2013, the AMA’s ChangeMedEd Initiative, formerly known as the Accelerating Change in Medical Education Consortium, has engaged dozens of U.S. medical education institutions in developing innovative strategies to revolutionize medical education and training. The objective is to equip a new generation of physicians with the skills necessary to deliver exceptional care tailored to evolving patient demographics. Its Innovation Grant Program has awarded $1.5 million in grants since 2018.

Additional 2024 Innovation Grant recipients include California University of Science and Medicine; Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, University of Pennsylvania; Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth; Michigan State University College of Human Medicine; Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine; Oregon Health and Science University; Thomas Jefferson University Hospital; University of California, Irvine School of Medicine; University of Arizona College of Medicine – Phoenix; University of Colorado School of Medicine; University of Virginia School of Medicine; Vanderbilt University School of Medicine; and Wayne State University School of Medicine.