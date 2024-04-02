Rehearsing a scene for ‘Bone Chiller’ at Dallas High School are, seated: Em Raub and Gianna Evans. Standing: Abbie Coy, Paul McMillan, Taylor Laity, Katerina Kopalek, Liv Zawatski, Aubrey Kirwan, Paige Miller, Riley Dewey, and Mason Kivler. Submitted photo

Submitted photo

Cast members of the spring play at Dallas High School, “Bone Chiller,” are trying to solve a mystery in the comedy/thriller by Monk Ferris.

An avid puzzle fan, the late Josiah Travers decided to challenge his family and household staff with a puzzle as his last will and testament. This leads to many interpretations as the group tries to determine if there is a fortune in store for any of them.

The show will be presented at 7 p.m. April 5 and April 6 in the Dallas High School Performing Arts Cente,r with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $5 and will be available at the door.