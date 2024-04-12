Shown are Kiwanis Club of Dallas members Event Chair, Sherry Hogan, and Club President, Cathy Beretski.

The Kiwanis Club of Dallas PA will host “Breakfast from the Heart of the Back Mountain”, a food collection drive to benefit the Back Mountain Food Pantry. The event will be held on Saturday, May 4, from 9 a.m. to noon, in the Dallas Township Municipal Building parking lot located at 105 Lt. Michael Cleary Drive, Dallas, PA 18612.

The Back Mountain Food Pantry serves needy families in the Dallas and Lake-Lehman School Districts. While grant funding helps with summer lunches for children, this event will help with breakfast foods.

Suggested items to donate include non-perishable items, such as pancake/waffle mixes, syrup, cereal, oatmeal, dry milk, non-perishable milk, breakfast bars, Pop-Tarts, instant breakfast packs, fruit juices, and baby formulas.

Club members will be on-hand to help with the food collection.

To obtain further information about becoming a Kiwanis Club of Dallas member or to sponsor any of the Dallas Kiwanis Club’s activities, please contact Charlie Kishbaugh at (570) 675-8780 or Beverly Atherholt at (570) 675-7295.