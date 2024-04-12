🔊 Listen to this

The Kiwanis Club of Dallas PA will host “Breakfast from the Heart of the Back Mountain”, a food collection drive to benefit the Back Mountain Food Pantry. The event will be held on Saturday, May 4, from 9 a.m. to noon, in the Dallas Township Municipal Building parking lot located at 105 Lt. Michael Cleary Drive, Dallas, PA 18612.

The Back Mountain Food Pantry serves needy families in the Dallas and Lake-Lehman School Districts. While grant funding helps with summer lunches for children, this event will help with breakfast foods.

Suggested items to donate include non-perishable items, such as pancake/waffle mixes, syrup, cereal, oatmeal, dry milk, non-perishable milk, breakfast bars, Pop-Tarts, instant breakfast packs, fruit juices, and baby formulas.

Club members will be on-hand to help with the food collection.

To obtain further information about becoming a Kiwanis Club of Dallas member or to sponsor any of the Dallas Kiwanis Club’s activities, please contact Charlie Kishbaugh at (570) 675-8780 or Beverly Atherholt at (570) 675-7295.