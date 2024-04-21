🔊 Listen to this

We should all take a page from the book of Jay McGinley.

That’s what I kept thinking last week at the Allen Funeral Home in Bloomsburg during the public viewing for my uncle, where hundreds came to pay their respects to the longtime educator and coach who epitomized what it meant to be a good man.

Uncle Jay taught and coached wrestling in the Southern Columbia Area School District for 33 years.

Many of those paying their respects recalled learning their times tables in his math class or about the discipline he instilled in them on the wrestling mat.

They also recalled his acts of kindness, which he did without recognition, such as those where he took kids under his wing and built their confidence when they needed it the most. His gentle ways, calm demeanor and genuine concern for others were traits to admire.

His colleagues recalled a man who was a pleasure to work alongside due to his easygoing manner, compassion in the classroom and ability to show kids what they could accomplish.

He learned from an early age how to overcome challenges.

One of his biggest challenges in his life was growing up without a father. At the age of 5, his dad died, leaving a widowed mother and five small children with little resources.

The older boys went to work to feed the family, peddling newspapers morning and afternoon through the streets of Kingston, and Jay learned by example as the youngest brother. When the boys brought home their earnings, their mom could buy the ingredients to make French toast for dinner.

I marveled at the strength of my father’s family as I heard the stories.

While it was a sad and emotional time, it also allowed us to spend time together that we otherwise wouldn’t have.

Aunt Geraldine flew in from Florida and was my houseguest. She’s my Godmother and someone I’ve learned a great deal from. Growing up, our families vacationed and spent large chunks of time together during the summers and holidays, so it was a true treat to be together.

She was joined by her children – my cousins Katie and Kris – and their families. We reminisced, reflected and caught up on current affairs.

That was the bright spot in an otherwise solemn week.

Some places we visited locally to take our minds off the grief included The Greens at Irem Clubhouse (thank you, Carolyn), Kevin’s Bar & Restaurant (thank you, John), Franklin’s (thank you, Matt and and Bri) and The Woodlands. The latter was a fun last stop on a Saturday night as the band Hoopla was playing, so we got to dance a bit (OK, I nodded swiftly while seated at the bar, but I swear I burnt some calories).

Thanks to everyone who was so kind to us as we navigated the tough times.

At the funeral in St. Columba Catholic Church on Iron Street in Bloomsburg, it was emotional, but also very comforting to remember such a good man.

I told his daughters, Kathy and Sarah, that I thought their dad would be extremely proud of each of them. I’m particularly in awe of their strength during these last few weeks as they faced the end of their father’s life.

His daughters, son-in-law J.P., grandchildren (Julius, Rosie, Violet, Paul and John) and siblings (Ned, Tim, Terry and Geraldine) will miss him immensely.

When you have a good man in your life, you’re lucky.

We were all lucky to have Jay in our lives.

And we should all take a page from his book on how to be kind, calm and resilient.

Mike McGinley is a Times Leader columnist who is often called a man about town. Email him thoughts at [email protected].