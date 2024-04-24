🔊 Listen to this

“Those who are happiest are those who do the most for others.” -Booker T. Washington

These words rang true at The Luzerne Foundation’s Community Champion Awards Dinner and 30th Anniversary Celebration on Thursday, April 11, at the Westmoreland Club. Over 280 very happy community members gathered to celebrate all of the good being done in Northeastern Pennsylvania and those who make it possible. .

This year, The Luzerne Foundation is commemorating 30 years of being “Here For Good” and awarding over $185,264,564 in grants and scholarships since its inception. This incredible accomplishment would not have been possible if it weren’t for 16 caring and compassionate community members who came together with the idea of creating a foundation that streamlines philanthropic efforts and provides support to local nonprofits. In 1994, these 16 people would make up the founding Board of Directors of The Luzerne Foundation.

Frank Bevevino

Mary Anne Eggleston

Charles Flack, Jr.

Robert Fortinsky

Frank Henry

Allan Kluger, Esq.

Richard Maslow

Rev. Andrew McGowan

John Metz

Charles Parente

John Randolph

Richard Ross

Euguene Roth

Rhea Simms

George Sordoni

Constance Umphred

The evening continued as The Luzerne Foundation awarded $165,000 in grants to 30 nonprofit organizations during the foundation’s second annual Community Champion Awards Dinner. The McGlynn Center, Northern Tier Industry and Education Consortium (NTIEC), and Catherine McAuley Center were selected to receive a $10,000 grant each, with the remaining 27 receiving a grant of $5,000.

This year, the foundation honored Stacey Kile with the Volunteer Champion award; Jarrett Ferentino, Esq. with the Advocate Champion award; Tim Lambert with the 40 Below Innovator Champion award; the Greater Wyoming Valley Area YMCA award with the Nonprofit Champion; Community Bank, N. A. with the Business Partner Champion award; and Pasco L. Schiavo, Esq. and Linda Schiavo with the Board of Directions Champion award.

The evening came to an exciting conclusion when it was announced that the Pasco L. Schiavo Memorial Charitable Fund would be making a multi-year grant commitment to the Freeland YMCA, providing vital services to their community’s youth.

Working together makes our community stronger. If you have a cause near to your heart and want to make a difference here in Northeastern Pennsylvania and beyond, please call us at the Luzerne Foundation or visit www.luzfdn.org for more information.

Do you want to make our community better? So do we. Let’s do it together.

Because of you and for you, we are … Here for good.