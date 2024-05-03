Members of the ‘A Night Under the Stars’ planning committee are shown from left, first row: Karen Ann Kowalczyk, Anna Jean Onushak and Chris Leskosky. Second row: Danielle Matarella, Tim Trently. Bob Trishman and Monica Scavnicky. Not shown are Sue Farley, Pam Yale and Kathleen Trishman. Submitted photo

Location will be a pop-up surprise

Catholic Social Services Hazleton Office is excited to announce the return of a popular event being planned for Friday, June 14.

‘A Night Under the Stars’ will be a dinner/dance that will take place from 6 to 10 p.m., and will feature entertainment by “Six Shots.”

What makes this event so unique, is it will be a “pop-up” style event. The venue will remain a surprise and will be hosted at an “unusual location” where a typical dinner/dance event would not normally be held. Attendees will be notified about the location of the event by text/email two hours prior to it taking place.

For more information, contact Danielle Matarella at (570) 455-1521.