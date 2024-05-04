🔊 Listen to this

One of the most basic tasks an American genealogist must take on is that of learning when and where their ancestors arrived in America. This time of year, as we are nearing our patriotic holidays of Flag Day and Independence Day, is highly appropriate for such a study.

The question of arrival in the U.S. is a complex one, requiring a lot of detective work.

For some, Native Americans, there is no arrival to be traced. What does have to be traced is successive migrations and removals as people of European descent pushed southward, northward and westward and claimed native lands.

For many people of African descent, the “migration” was involuntary – enslavement. Tracing is particularly difficult because U.S. Census records up to 1860 are a mixed bag, sometimes listing the names given to the slaves on a particular farm or plantation and sometimes just listing genders and ages.

Much immigration came from Asia and the Pacific. Other immigration flowed from Mexico and southward and from the Caribbean.

British Isles people and Europeans arrived almost everywhere from the early 1600s on. Millions of Americans trace their ancestry from early 17th -century immigrants to Massachusetts and Virginia, no less than from later arrivals seeking independence and opportunity.

Here is my point. There is no “one size fits all” approach to finding your earliest American ancestors. Even the fabled Ellis Island immigration station of New York City, which has an excellent records repository, operated for just about a half-century in the late 1800s and early 1900s and was only one port of entry among many.

Sometimes we get lucky. A genealogist turns up in the family, with good records. Or an author writes about a migration to America or about an ethnicity, offering information that is just what you need.

That happened to me when an upstate New York historian told me about a Canadian study on Irish immigration to the province of New Brunswick, a book that included pages on my family of the mid-1800s and its sailing from Ireland to North America. Since I had done much groundwork, the book connected beautifully with what I already had.

Yes, finding that work was a stroke of luck, but not pure chance. I found it because I had already established contact with a regional historian in my first American ancestors’ old home town.

Of course there are standard helps, the classic ones being family obituaries and U.S. Census records that tell of an individual’s or a family’s origin point.

Often, though, you still have to do a lot of searching to pin down the specifics of what town the ancestors hailed from

Study up on the country, region or background you know the ancestors came from. Learn about emigration from that place and when and how it connected to America and modern times. Were there historical waves or events like wars or famines? What were the main drivers of that immigration or movement? Where are repositories of information?

Yes, there is a lot of work involved in finding those first American ancestors and their points of departure and arrival. But if you read publications like “Family Tree Magazine” you will learn what resources there are here and abroad that can help with your specific ethnicity. Don’t forget Cyndi’s List and the International Genweb.

RootsTech: More and more videos from the 2024 edition of RootsTech, the annual international genealogy conference, are appearing online, joining those from the event of other years. Search RootsTech 2024 and click on “videos.”

Tom Mooney is a Times Leader history and genealogy columnist. Reach him at [email protected].

