🔊 Listen to this

The Fine Arts Fiesta, a celebration of the arts and diversity, is the oldest festival of its kind in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. It’s a free gift to the community not just in the Wyoming Valley, but for the thousands of visitors from across the Northeastern United States who visit each year!

This year the Fine Arts Fiesta is celebrating its 68th Anniversary with the theme “Peace of Art”, on May 16th, 17th, 18th, & 19th. Every year thousands of smiling faces visit downtown Wilkes-Barre to participate in the joy that Fiesta brings! Al Groh and Annette Evans, co-founders of Fiesta and now nominees for the Luzerne County Arts and Entertainment Hall of Fame 2024 would certainly be proud of how Fiesta has continued to grow and become such an anticipated event each year.

The Seven Lively Arts is what the Fine Arts Fiesta represents! Music of all genres is offered each day, along with outstanding adult and student artists highlighting watercolor, oil, pen and ink, photography, and sculpture. Fiesta is filled with a vast array of activities for everyone in the family, including dance performances, poetry readings, and opportunities for families and children to enjoy many interactive programs. Children especially enjoy creating their own works of art at the Children’s Art Workshop, getting their faces painted, puppeteer shows, and story time with the Osterhout Library and the Family Activity Center. It is an action-packed day!

There are over twenty-five community organizations and school districts participating. These young students practice all year long in anticipation of performing at Fiesta and they are outstanding. It is delightful to see the proud faces of all the performers and their families.

The Adult and Student Juried Art Shows offer beautiful artwork to admire, and our Artists’ Market includes incredibly talented artisans. If you want to see art in action, visit the Artists in Residence where you can observe the process of printmaking, pottery, acrylic painting, and silk painting. Maybe try it yourself!

You won’t want to miss our Friday and Saturday evening performances! Dancing Elephants will perform on Friday at 7:30 PM and Michael Glabicki of Rusted Root Uprooted Trio will perform on Saturday at 7:30 PM.

In 2019 the Fine Arts Fiesta established the Jane Lampe Groh Fund at the Luzerne Foundation to support the long-time tradition of Fiesta. Should you wish to support the Fine Arts Fiesta through the Jane Lampe Groh Fund, please feel free to donate online at luzfdn.org or by mail.

We hope to see you at Fiesta!

Working together makes our community stronger. If you have a cause near to your heart and want to make a difference here in Northeastern Pennsylvania and beyond, please call us at the Luzerne Foundation or visit www.luzfdn.org for more information.

Do you want to help make our community better? So do we. Let’s do it together.

Because of you and for you, we are… Here for good. ™