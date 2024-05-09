Scholarships to benefit students at Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine

🔊 Listen to this

Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine celebrated a monumental success with its annual Black Ties for White Coats Gala, raising more than $100,000 in support of student scholarships. Held at Mohegan Pennsylvania on Saturday, April 20, the event brought together esteemed guests, faculty, students, and community members for an evening of philanthropy and celebration.

Geisinger Commonwealth would like to thank the Diamond Sponsor of this year’s event, Mericle Commercial Real Estate Service/Discover NEPA and the Gold Sponsor, Whiting-Turner Contracting Company.

The annual gala serves as a cornerstone fundraising event for the school and is aimed at supporting the next generation of healthcare leaders. “We are thrilled by the overwhelming generosity and support shown at this year’s Gala”, said School President and Dean Julie Byerley, MD, MPH. “The funds raised will directly impact our students by enabling them to pursue their dreams of becoming a healthcare provider who will make a difference in the communities they serve.”

The success of the Black Ties for White Coats event underscores Geisinger Commonwealth’s commitment to fostering a diverse and inclusive learning environment where students from all backgrounds can thrive. By providing scholarships, the school aims to alleviate the financial burden of medical education and empower students to focus on their studies and clinical training.

Each year Geisinger Commonwealth selects Founders, Well-being and Community honorees. This year’s honorees include Founders: Tom Churilla, MD, Well-being: Shubhra Shetty, MD and Community: The Scranton School for Deaf & Hard of Hearing Children.