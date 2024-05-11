Reorganized in 1949, group is ‘like a family’

”I wanted to be something else besides ‘Mom’ and ‘Nurse,’ ” Nancy Flannery of Kingston said, explaining why she joined the Catholic Choral Society of Scranton years ago, when she was “38 and a mother of five.”

Singing with a group was a gift she gave herself, Flannery noted.

When she noticed Dr. Charles Deck singing as he walked through the hospital where they both worked, she invited him to join the society, too.

“I love singing, I love the music,” said Deck, of Dunmore, adding he waited until “our last child was out of diapers, so my wife wouldn’t kill me.”

As the Catholic Choral Society of Scranton celebrates its 75th anniversary, Flannery and Deck are two of more than 30 Choral Society singers looking forward to a spring concert set for 7 p.m. Friday, May 17, at Holy Rosary Church in Scranton, and for 7 p.m. Sunday, May 19 at St. Ignatius Loyola Church in Kingston.

Despite the name of the group, many of the singers hail from beyond the Scranton area, and they aren’t necessarily Catholic.

There’s no need for potential members to audition, director Ann Manganiello said. You can simply come with a love for music. And prepare to be welcomed.

“It’s just wonderful. It’s like a family,” said Lois Ostrowski of Pittston, who joined the group as her teaching career was drawing to a close.

“We have so much fellowship,” said Brenda Grunza of Nicholson. “Everybody cares about each other and we really blend as group.”

“I like the music and I enjoy the companionship,” said John Bobola, Dunmore.

“The best part of it has been that I’ve been able to meet really lovely people I would have (otherwise) had no reason to meet,” said Connie Schulte, who travels about 40 minutes from Susquehanna County to reach the society’s Tuesday evening rehearsals at Marywood University. “It’s been lovely, and I read somewhere that choral singing is good for your health. It’s good for your head to be working with others and not just doing your own thing.”

“Our director is pretty incredible about picking out songs where everything fits together like a puzzle,” Brenda Grunza said. “And our accompanist Linda Houck is really talented.”

For Grunza, the society’s trip about 25 years ago to a choir festival in Germany was a highlight she’ll never forget. The group also has sung at West Point, at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York City during a Saturday Mass and in conjunction with the holiday tree lighting in downtown Scranton.

Each year before a Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Railriders’ baseball game and a Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins’ hockey game, the group typically leads the singing of America’s national anthem.

Speaking of “national anthems,” one of the pieces on the spring concert program is Guiseppe Verdi’s “Va Pensiero” from the opera Nabucco. Several singers told a reporter it is their favorite and that it is so popular in Italy, “it’s almost like the Italian national anthem.”

“It’s challenging and very lyrical,” Lois Ostrowski said. “It becomes very dramatic.”

“We’ve done bits of so many great pieces,” Dr. Charles Deck said, noting he appreciates the passage from Gabriel Faure’s “Requiem” that is on the program.

“‘The Battle Hymn of the Republic’ ” is one of my favorites,” Bill Pierce of Avoca said, while Marywood alum Carol Ann Hefner cites “the Latin pieces” as particularly beautiful.

Several singers predicted audiences will enjoy the Andrew Lloyd Webber medley, which includes “Superstar,” “Everything’s Alright,” “Don’t Cry For Me Argentina,” “Mr. Mistoffelees,” “Memory” “Light at the End of the Tunnel,” “Unexpected Song,” “Think of Me,” “Love Changes Everything” and “The Phantom Of the Opera.”

Other pieces on the program include a Caribbean-flavored “Halle, Hallelujah,” “Salmo 50” by Erman Aguiar, “The Gift to be Free” by Rollo Dilsworth, the spiritual “I Wanna Be Ready;” “The Toreador’s Song” from Georges Bizet’s “Carmen,” and “Pacem” by Lee Dengler.

Participating with the Choral Society will be Forest City Regional High School Chamber Singers at the Scranton performance on May 17, and the Good Shepherd Academy Junior High Choir at the Kingston performance on May 19.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and students, free to ages 12 and younger.

The Catholic Choral Society traces its orgins to a Catholic Choral Club that began in the 1920s, originally directed by Frank Daniel. The group became inactive in 1926 and reorganized in May of 1949, with Norbert K. Betti as director.

Betti remained music director until January 1981, and several singers said they’re grateful his widow, Rita, has been able to attend some of their recent concerts. Betti was succeeded in turn by Edward Kabacinski, Kathy Kanavy, Helen Moran, John Vaida, Linda Phillips Orseck with current leadership by Ann Manganiello of Exeter.