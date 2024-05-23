🔊 Listen to this

Central Catholic Class of 1969 is planning a reunion in honor of the 55th anniversary of its graduation. The reunion is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024 at TC Riley’s in Wyoming. A Mass will be prayed for the living and deceased members of the Class of 1969 on Tuesday, June 11, 2024 at 12:10 p.m. at Holy Family Parish (formerly St. Ann’s Church), Bennett Street, Luzerne. June 10 marks the 55th anniversary of the class’ graduation. For information about the reunion, email [email protected]. Shown are committee members, from left, first row: Barbara Drayer McDonald, Eileen Lambert, Roberta Hribar Storz, Cathy Caffrey. Second row: Jerry Storz, Maureen Yablonski Matiska, Mary Ellen Hogan Burns and Joe Motz.