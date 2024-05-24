Course involves visit to Maltese Embassy

Eighteen East Stroudsburg University students in the Innovation & Product Development class recently focused their coursework on Malta as a global leader in tourism. The class was taught by Carol A. Dimopoulos, Ed.D., assistant professor of business management and Michelle Buttigieg, Malta Tourism Authority Representative North America, was a special mentor for this course.

On May 1, H.E. Ambassador Vanessa Frazier, Malta’s Permanent Representative to the UN hosted and welcomed the students to the Maltese Embassy, where they made their final presentations.

Dr. Dimopoulos said she selected Malta for the class because, “Malta is a destination that is culturally and environmentally rich and embraces a deep commitment to preservation and the country follows the United Nations 17 Sustainable Development Goals.” She adds, “The students were governed with the task of developing innovation which created solutions for overtourism, mass construction, cultural preservation and conservation.”

Greg Takehara, CEO of Tourism Cares, a USTOA (United States Tour Operators Association) non-profit initiative, was also present for these presentations. He served as a mentor by helping the students to develop their projects in line with the mission of responsible tourism and the Tourism Cares Meaningful Travel Map. “Working in groups, the students created business models for Malta, and the world, that were forward thinking and mindful, with a much-needed focus on sustainability and responsible travel,” Takehara said.

“This was a very fulfilling collaboration and MTA welcomes these fresh perspectives on very serious tourism and sustainability issues,” Buttigieg said as she thanked both Dimopoulos and Takehara for the initiative. She added, “Carlo Micallef, CEO of MTA is looking forward to receiving copies of the presentations which we will then share with the appropriate teams at MTA.”

The ESU students were Gracie Bellan, a senior majoring in marketing from Franklinton, Pa.; Arionna Brookins, a senior majoring in business management from Warminster, Pa.,; Tamera Omowale, a sophomore majoring in integrated art and design from East Stroudsburg, Pa.; James Tolbert, a senior majoring in business management from Philadelphia, Pa., and Carlos Martinez, a senior majoring in business management from East Stroudsburg, Pa.

Also, Edward Rozelle, a senior majoring in marketing from Hanover Township, Pa.; Kaitly Gonzalez, a senior majoring in marketing from Effort, Pa.; Skylah De Leon, a junior majoring in business management from Bushkill, Pa.; Antonio Zabala, a senior majoring in marketing from Bethlehem, Pa.; Alexandria Popiak, a senior majoring in marketing from Belvidere, N.J.; Alexander Stein, a senior majoring in business management from Burlington, N.J.; Justin Johnson, a junior majoring in business management from Easton, Pa..

Also, Jack Nielsen, a senior majoring in business management from Chadds Ford, Pa.; Emily Tine, senior majoring in business management from East Stroudsburg, Pa.; Madely Barbush a senior majoring in business management from Manheim, Pa.; Benjamin Coyle, a sophomore majoring in political science from East Stroudsburg, Pa.; Toluwani Abbas, a senior majoring in political science from East Stroudsburg, Pa.; and Kameron Gaul, a senior majoring in business management from Willow Grove, Pa.

About the Innovation & Product Development Class Project on the Maltese Islands

A video about the students’ visit to the Maltese Embassy can be found on ESU’s YouTube Channel. For more information about ESU’s College of Business Management, contact Sylvester E. Williams, Dean of the College of Business Management, by calling 570-422-3589 or email [email protected].