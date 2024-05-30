🔊 Listen to this

Jay Steveskey is a much loved performer at the Dietrich Theater in downtown Tunkhannock, returning each year with new music and new themes.

At 3 p.m. Sunday, June 9, he will be back on the Dietrich stage with Music of the Americas and Spain.

Steveskey has played at the Dietrich for almost 20 years. This time he will perform music from the Spanish Romantic Period through 20th Century Brazilian Bossa Nova and Contemporary guitar composers of North and South America. Free tickets will be available at the door or seats may be reserved by calling 570-836-1022 x3.

This concert is sponsored by John Keker in memory of Jessie Reppy Keker. Jessie was a board member of the Dietrich Theater and thoroughly enjoyed coming to Jay’s concerts for many years. She appreciated his artistry and she expressed that it was wonderful to leave the busy world outside the door and just sit back and enjoy new and familiar music.

A light reception will follow the concert.