Reception, private screening of documentary ‘Maestra’ also offered

Northeaster Pennsylvania Philharmonic conductor Melisse Brunet is featured in ‘Maestra’ as well as in this still from the documentary.

Ask conductor Mélisse Brunet about the music the Northeastern Pennsylvania Philharmonic will present in this weekend’s “From Russia With Love” concert, and she’ll tell you she loves Tchaikovsky’s First Piano Concerto.

“It’s been one of my favorite pieces forever,” she said. “This is my first time to conduct it.”

The music reminds her of the famous pianist Van Cliburn who, as a 23-year-old from Texas, played the concerto during the first International Tchaikovsky Competition in Moscow — and won.

As cliburn.org explains, it was “at the height of the Cold War in 1958” when Van Cliburn took the top prize in “a contest designed to demonstrate Soviet cultural superiority on the heels of the country’s launch of Sputnik.”

“When it was time to announce a winner,” the story goes, “the judges asked permission of Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev to give first prize to an American. ‘Is he the best?’ Khrushchev asked. ‘Then give him the prize!’ “

Van Cliburn returned to a ticker tape parade in the United States and became a musical hero and international ambassador of goodwill with his talent and charisma.

“He spoke at the commencement,” Brunet said, remembering how she had the opportunity, when she accepted a diploma from the Cleveland Institute of Music years ago, “to look at him in the eye and thank him for everything he had done. I was very emotional.”

In this Saturday’s concert, set for 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 1, at the F.M. Kirby Center for Creative Arts on the campus of Wyoming Seminary in Kingston, internationally acclaimed pianist Xiayin Wang will be the guest artist.

According to the magazine Musical America, Wang “can be at one moment sensual and the next, rhythmically driving …with such assuredness, and such delicacy, that one forgets the difficulties inherent in the performance, and is left breathless in musical awe.”

Saturday’s concert also features Rachmaninoff’s Second Symphony, which Brunet describes as “very romantic, very passionate.” Rachmaninoff admired Tchaikovsky greatly, she said, and had “the same musical energy.”

On Sunday afternoon the Philharmonic activities move to Lackawanna County, where the Scranton Art Haus Movie Theater will show a private screening of the documentary “Maestra,” which tells the story of finalists who gathered in Paris in 2022 for La Maestra, the only competition in the world for female orchestra conductors.

Brunet was one of those finalists, and the film, directed by Maggie Contreras and executive produced by David Letterman, showcases the challenges these conductors have faced as they take their rightful place in a profession traditionally regarded as a male bastion.

“The movie is about women conductors, but it’s really a lot more universal than that,” Brunet said. “Women and men all want to realize their dreams, and doors are not always opened yet. All of us have obstacles and just want to realize our purpose in life.”

Describing the documentary as “very accessible to everyone,” she said “it’s not only for the music specialists or music nerds.”

Reflecting on the competition in Paris, she said the women were supportive of one another. “We were going to restaurants together, chatting all the time in each other’s hotel rooms. We were like family.”

When Brunet learned Contreras, the director, “had selected me as the major person in the movie, I realized ‘oh my God I’m really center stage’.”

“Who wants to watch themselves on the screen?” she said during a telephone interview. “I am not an actress.”

But of course, she wasn’t acting. In the documentary, she said, “I’m being myself.”

“I remember I was watching it with a lot of close friends. I was really moved,” she said. “It has helped me to overcome a lot of things in my life.”

Sunday’s Philharmonic event at the Scranton Art Haus Movie Theater, 301 Lackawanna Ave., begins with a reception at 2 p.m. that includes a wine and Prosecco bar along with a charcuterie table. The film screening begins at 3 p.m. and will be followed by Q&A with Brunet.

Ticket prices include: reception and movie, $75, or VIP Meet & Greet, reception and movie, $125. Tickets for the concert start at $36. Tickets may be ordered through the Philharmonic website or by calling 570-270-4444.