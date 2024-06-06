🔊 Listen to this

Ah, I can smell the pirogi, kielbasa, barbecue chicken, potato pancakes, crusty pizza and rolls loaded with shaved pork and relish now.

It’s that time of year again, folks — Wyoming Valley’s great season of festivals and bazaars.

Are you all stoked up for those warm summer afternoons and evenings with the big decision between the line stretching into the next Zip Code and your insides moaning for a treat you haven’t tasted outdoors in a year?

True, things have changed. Up through the 1970s there were so many church bazaars alone that you didn’t have a prayer of getting to all of them.

Even earlier, I recall, clubs and organizations galore sponsored bus rides to amusement parks like Sans Souci, Hanson’s, Angela Park and Rocky Glen. The seats would be filled with families carrying picnic hampers to fuel everyone for the Ferris wheel and Dodgems.

Does anyone remember the old ethnic festivals at the amusement parks? Good Wyoming Valley folks never needed reasons beyond being Polish or Irish to declare a special “day” of laying down the picnic table cloths after a ride on the streetcar.

Political groups? Hey, whether you were Republican, Democrat or somewhere else on the constitutional spectrum, your group’s platform wasn’t complete without a summer day at the picnic grounds.

Everybody got into the act. It didn’t take long after Kirby Park was opened a century ago for it to become a family destination. Drive in, unlimber the goodies at a pavilion table — and there you were.

Too many to count were the little groves and mini-parks all over the area. Kids could entertain themselves on roadside swings and sliding boards while parents got the table ready.

No, we don’t have quite all that festing and feasting today. Church closures, loss of ethnic identities and clubs and the disappearance of the old parks and picnic grounds have taken a toll on our area’s summertime revels.

Should we despair? Not if you follow my plan for getting the most out of a church or club or fire company bazaar, and they are just now coming into view.

First, read the “What’s Up, NEPA?” column in the “Life” section of your Times Leader every day, and you’ll find plenty of nice summer events to keep you busy (and your taste buds in overdrive).

Be smart. For any event, show up early. If you need food tickets, buy as if the last newspaper headline you saw was “Famine expected tomorrow.” You’ll find ways to use them over three nights or so, and it’s a great cause.

Think logically. Resist the big curly waffles with powdered sugar until maybe two or three hours later. You can always take them home in case you need a midnight snack or you’re out of Wheaties the next morning.

Instead, remember mom’s diet rule to eat your veggies. Spiced corn on a stick is a great start healthwise. Egg rolls and piggies are also solid openers.

By no means forget the starches, like cheesey pizza, halupki, potato pancakes (with sour cream, maybe) and pirogi. Your body needs them.

Kilbasi? At some events that’s the name of the game. Rejection is impolite. The second night you might switch to barbecued chicken or shredded pork.

Desserts? No matter how enticing the cupcakes are, I favor — finally — waffles fresh floated off the sea of cooking oil. Hey, it’s a bazaar, not Sunday tea at the Plaza Hotel.

Happy summer of ’24, folks. The gates are about ready to open.

Tom Mooney is a Times Leader history and genealogy writer. Reach him at [email protected].

