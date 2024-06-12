Auction will be July 11-14

🔊 Listen to this

Karen Shuster and Maureen Leahigh, two members of the board of directors of the Back Mountain Memorial Library, greeted approximately 90 guests as they arrived at the recent library auction kick-off dinner, which was held at Appletree Terrace at Newberry Estates.

Carol Sweeney shows off this year’s quilt, which features pictures of hens and is called “Nesting.” Made by perennial quilter Leslie Horoshko, it is scheduled to be raffled off on the last day of the auction, Sunday, July 14.

“I try not to have my husband too close. He pulls my hand down,” Stacy Fry of Mountain Top said with a laugh, describing past library auctions during which her husband may have wanted to rein in her bidding.

Joseph Fry responded with a “who, me?” kind of grin as Cathy Gawlas of Shavertown, seated nearby, pointed out, “It’s all for a good cause.”

The good cause is the Back Mountain Memorial Library, its major fund-raiser is fast approaching on July 11-14 and Back Mountain Memorial Library Auction chair Tom Mosca said there’s plenty of work for “dozens and dozens” of volunteers.

“Call the library (570-675-1182) and ask for Liz,” if you’d like to join them, Mosca said.

But on Monday evening many of the auction committee members who have already been hard at work for weeks, along with members of the board of directors, and other friends of the library, had a chance to catch their breath and enjoy the annual auction “kick-off dinner” at Appletree Terrace at Newberry Estates.

One of the first things to notice, as guests entered the room, was a quilt crafted by Leslie Horoshko, who decorated it with images of hens and named it “Nesting.” The quilt will be raffled off on the final day of the auction, July 14.

And if you prefer buying raffle tickets to bidding, stroll through the library during the auction and you’ll likely find baskets on display that are full of items you’d like to win.

“We’re hoping to have 100 raffle baskets,” Tom Mosca said.

Some of the baskets already put together and donated offer a wide variety of items. You can find everything from an “Imperial Star Destroyer” with 4,784 pieces — don’t worry, that’s a LEGO kit — to a Kate Spade designer tote bag, ceramic plates decorated with flamingos, a velvet pumpkin you can use for a Halloween decoration, and a children’s inflatable pool, complete with beach towels, kids’ goggles and kids’ sunscreen.

The auction also will have plenty of food, a flea market, a plant stand, children’s games, and of course bidding, with art students of Sue Hand painting the auction as it takes place.

The event will be held on the library grounds July 11 through 14 with booths opening at 5 p.m. and bidding at 6 p.m. A shuttle bus will provide transportation from the Country Club Shopping Center beginning at 4 p.m.

And however you pitch in to support the event, library board member Maureen Leahigh said, rest assured you’re helping an important resource survive.

“Libraries are so important,” she said. “And they need the support of the community as they get less and less federal funding.”