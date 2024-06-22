DCNR hiking series continues through summer, into autumn

The hikers took frequent breaks, to talk about plants and birds and forest ecology.

A waterfall at the turn-around spot of the 3-mile hike was smaller than some of the hikers had hoped it would be. Nevertheless it was still a refreshing area to relax for a while.

DCNR Environmental Education Specialist Megan Fedor, fourth from right, pointed out a large bullfrog and many dragonflies as the hiking group stopped by a small pond on Friday morning. ‘Dragonflies are ferocious hunters,’ Fedor told the group.

Friday was another hot and humid day, during a hot and humid week.

Nevertheless, one by one and two by two, hikers arrived at the Bear Creek Nature Preserve, eager to join Environmental Education Specialist Megan Fedor for the latest adventure in the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources hiking series.

“This is a hardy group,” said Linda Molitoris of Mountain Top, who wasn’t suprised to see about 20 people show up at the trailhead, off Route 115 on Rabbit Run Lane, by the 9 a.m. starting time.

“I’m determined this year,” she added. “I’m not going to miss any.”

The hikes, now in their 16th year, are organized out of Hickory Run and Nescopeck state parks and scheduled every few weeks, with the next ones set for July 2 on the Fireline and Skyline trails at Hickory Run, followed by the Lehigh Gorge Trail, heading north from Glen Onoko, on July 17.

“Just having Megan explain everything is great,” said hiker Sherry Ferguson, who appreciates learning about plants and birds and forest ecology along the way. “And she waits for people to catch up.”

Because of Friday’s heat, Fedor said she’d set an easy pace, with frequent breaks. And the hike would be mostly through shady areas, offering some relief. But she didn’t want to dawdle, because the longer the group was on the trail, the hotter the day would get.

“If you need an extra stop, holler,” the leader said cheerfully as the group set out.

They started off on an “easy” blue-blazed trail, then moved on to a red-blazed trail that was listed as “moderate” on the Nature Preserve’s map.

“I’d like to come back, over and over, and do it all,” hiker Matthew Smith of Jim Thorpe remarked.

The Bear Creek Preserve is open for hikers to enjoy on their own — and if you set out this time of year you might find some ripe blueberries and a few remaining mountain laurel blossoms. Friday’s hikers found both, and also enjoyed the sight of a waterfall at their turn-around spot, midway through their 3-mile excursion.

There hadn’t been enough rain to make the waterfall really gush, but there was definitely more than a trickle, and a few of the hikers sat near it for awhile, enjoying the shade of hemlocks and other trees.

Fedor has a keen interest in birds and as the group hiked, she was happy to identify the calls of the blue-headed vireo, the Canada warbler and other feathered friends.

Speaking of birdcalls, she told the group, a bird called a towhee sounds like it’s calling “Drink your tea,” and another bird, the chesnut-sided warbler, sounds like it’s calling “Pleased, pleased, pleased to meet you.”

Occasionally Fedor heard the sound of a veery — giving a short call rather than its longer song. Its longer song is quite unusual, she said, because it sounds like the bird is harmonizing with itself.

“Its song is what sets it apart,” the hike leader said.

Future hikes in the series include:

• Fireline and Skyline trails at Hickory Run State Park, 3.5 miles, terrain “more difficult.” Meet at Fireline Trailhead at 9 a.m. July 2.

• Lehigh Gorge Trail, heading north from Glen Onoko. Terrain “easiest.” Meet at Glen Onoko access area in Lehigh Gorge State Park at 9 a.m. July 17.

• Lupine and Farmstead Trails at Nescopeck State Park, 2.5 miles. Terrain rated “more difficult.” Meet at 9 a.m. Aug. 6 at the lower day use parking lot (Lupine Loop Trailhead).

• Hickory Run and Sand Springs trails, 2. 5 miles. Terrain rated “more difficult.” Meet at 9 a.m. Aug. 27 at Shades of Death Trailhead in Hickory Run State Park, along Route 534.

• Butler Run Trail, 6.5 miles, rated “most difficult.” Meet at 9 a.m. Sept. 10 on Phelps Road in Pinchot State Forest.

• Beach and Nature Trail, 2.5 miles, “more difficult.” Meet at 9 a.m. Oct. 15 at Hickory Run State Park Visitors Center.

For more information on the hiking series, call or email Nescopeck State Park: 570-403-2006, [email protected]