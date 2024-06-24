🔊 Listen to this

The Dallas Lions Club recently held their awards dinner for the seventh annual Joseph J Canfield Memorial Scholarship.

This scholarship is available to any high school student who lives in the Dallas School District and will be attending a college, university, business or trade school during the upcoming fall semester.

This year’s winners were Brooke Austin from West Side Career and Technology Center, Juliana Burdge from Dallas High School and Anna Dorofeeva, also from Dallas High School. Each student attended the dinner with their families and were awarded a $1,000 scholarship.