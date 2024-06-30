🔊 Listen to this

I can’t believe the Fourth of July is already upon us.

In just a few days, we’ll celebrate our nation’s birthday, and some of us will partake in the many activities and events surrounding the day.

Of course, there’s the annual Fourth of July celebration in Wilkes-Barre’s Kirby Park, which each year dazzles and impresses onlookers with its fireworks display.

It’s also an awesome day for the community to gather throughout the day supporting food vendors and enjoying the park.

The city’s Old-Fashioned Fourth of July Celebration kicks off at 12 p.m. and continues until the fireworks are over on Thursday night.

At least one local group I know, SUZE, is playing original and cover music at 4:30 p.m. in the park. The NEPA Philharmonic, which delights crowds each year with its familiar patriotic songs, will play later. That’s a tradition many I know look forward to each year.

There are other traditions happening Thursday, too, such as Bernie’s Run.

The 5K run is in its 41st year and is an event supporting the Wilkes-Barre Family YMCA, a cause-driven organization focused on youth development, healthy living and social responsibility.

You can register the same day to participate (registration begins at 7:30 a.m. on Public Square in Wilkes-Barre and is $30.50).

It’s an opportunity to feel good, while doing good, on a morning that many don’t have to work.

Businesses take advantage of the holiday, too.

For example, the Backwoods Bar and Kitchen in Shavertown is hosting the “2nd largest hot dog eating contest in the world” according to reports I’ve heard and its Facebook page.

The bar opens at 4 p.m. and activities like the hot dog contest, a pie-eating contest, games, pyro musical fireworks at dark, facepainting and live music are promised.

If you don’t have any other plans, something like that sounds like a fun time.

Or, maybe you get a group of friends together and make it your plan for the holiday?

After all, we have a few days left to decide what we’ll do to commemorate our Independence Day.

I consider it one of the best days of the year because of the celebrations, but also the historical significance.

We’re lucky to live in America, and spending the day celebrating that is a privilege for which we should all be grateful.

Enjoy the Fourth of July – and the beauty of living in America.

Mike McGinley is a Times Leader columnist who is often called a man about town. Email him thoughts at [email protected].