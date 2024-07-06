Play is based on book by Roald Dahl

🔊 Listen to this

In the musical ‘Matilda,’ the title character stands up to bullies at school and at home.

“They have a daughter,” director Kira Sky DeRemer said, describing the characters Harry and Zinnia Wormwood. “But it’s almost like she’s an orphan, for all the attention they pay.”

The Wormwoods’ daughter is Matilda, title character and protagonist in a stage musical based on a book by author Roald Dahl.

And even if these sorry parents shamelessly prefer her older brother Michael, Matilda is thriving in spite of them.

“She is the smart one,” Sky DeRemer said last week as she painted scenery at the Music Box Playhouse in Swoyersville, where “Matilda” opens on July 12 and will run through July 28. “She is the educated one. She even has slight telekinetic powers.”

Matilda’s powers will prove useful in dealing with her family, and with her school’s headmistress, Agatha Trunchbull, who seems to hate children and delight in finding cruel and unusual ways to punish them.

“I think she finds joy in being mean to children,” said Becki Mitchell of Wilkes-Barre, who portrays Miss Trunchbull. “I’m a teacher in real life, and this is the opposite of how I want to be.”

How mean can Miss Trunchbull be?

Well, when a student named Bruce sneaks a piece of her personal dessert and, as 13-year-old cast member Leo Seamans explains, “gives a very loud, chocolate burp,” Miss Trunchbull decrees he must eat a huge chocolate cake by himself.

“I smear icing on my face,” Leo said, explaining part of the stage magic that will make it look as if he’s really polishing off the cake.

The character Matilda is an avid reader — and that’s definitely something her parents discourage.

“When I see Matilda reading, I tell her, ‘You’re scaring me with these books,’ ” said Brooke Manley of Old Forge, who portrays Mrs. Wormwood. “My character is very into her looks; it’s all about style.”

Mr. Wormwood doesn’t appreciate Matilda and her strengths, either. But John Bubul of West Pittston, who has that part, doesn’t see him as mean-spirited. “I think it’s just ignorance,” Bubul said. “He doesn’t understand why she is the way she is. I’m trying to accentuate the goofiness of the character.”

Fifteen-year-old Lauren Roberts of Trucksville portrays Matilda’s older brother, Michael. “He’s very neglectful and he’s stupid,” she said, adding he’s also very fun to play. “You just channel your inner Michael,” she said.

McAuley Somers, 13, of Dallas, plays Matilda’s best friend at school, Lavender, while Rachel Kon of Dallas as the school librarian and DaVae Lewis of Scranton as Matilda’s teacher Jennifer Honey provide other bright spots in Matilda’s young life.

“The librarian encourages her to read, and is very entertained by Matilda’s stories,” Kon said.

As for Miss Honey, Lewis said, “she’s the light that Matilda needs in that darkness she is surrounded by.”

“Everyone from 3 to 99” will enjoy this play, Lewis predicted. “It’s very family friendly.”

Young adults may enjoy it the most, Sky DeRemer said. So will any audience members who delight in girl power.

“We’re a female-heavy ensemble,” the director said. “It definitely fuels empowerment, on and off the stage.”

And it’s fun to see how Matilda “stands up for herself and her friends,” said Brielle Fisher, 12, of Wilkes-Barre, who has the title role.

The Music Box Players will present “Matilda” through July 28 with shows at 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays at the Music Box Playhouse, Hughes Street, Swoyersville. A student workshop production of ‘Matilda Jr.’ will follow Aug. 2-4, with a younger cast. For ticket information, see musicbox.org. or call (570) 283-2195.