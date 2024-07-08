🔊 Listen to this

Actors Circle presents will present “The EverAfter Ball” by K.A. Holgate at Providence Playhouse in Scranton.

This original play is based on in Scranton. Grimm’s fairytales and directed by April Holgate. It features princesses, fairy godmothers, princes, a fabulous dance, and plenty of mix ups. Performance dates are July 11, 12, 13, 14 at the Providence Playhouse, 1256 Providence Road, Scranton. Shows are Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $15, general, $12, senior, $10 for students.

On Thursday, July 11, all admission is $10. Pay cash at the door or visit www.actorscircle.com to buy tickets online. For reservations call 570-342-9707.