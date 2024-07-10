🔊 Listen to this

Sixteen high school students recently graduated from The University of Scranton’s University of Success program, a multi-year, academic and enrichment program that is designed for high school students to develop the skills needed to successfully gain acceptance to college. Fifteen have committed to post-secondary schools to continue their education, with six graduates planning to attend The University of Scranton.

The University of Success, offered free of charge to participants, is funded almost entirely by corporate and foundation grants. Donors to the program include Dime Bank, Fidelity Bank, Charles A. Frueauff Foundation, Carl and JoAnne Kuehner, Overlook Estate Foundation, Peoples Security Bank and Trust, PPL Foundation, Lisa A. Thomas, M.D., and Waste Management.

Students enter the University of Success at the completion of the eighth grade and continue through their four years of high school. The program offers enrichment courses in study skills, SAT prep, public speaking, math, science, art and cultural activities, as well as financial aid and wellness seminars.

Wilkes-Barre Area High School graduates who were part of the program include Andrea Amigon, who plans to attend Luzerne County Community College, and Zi Chen Weng, Plains, who plans to study engineering at Bucknell University.