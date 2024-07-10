And, ‘you can just tell it’s good for you’

Homemade granola does have a tendency to crumble, which you can see if you look closely at the contents of the pan. You might also notice our test cook didn’t cut the bars on the platter into precise shapes. But aren’t they more interesting this way?

Fresh from the oven, here is the pan of granola. Now it has to cool for a few hours.

It’s been a while since I’ve brought food to the newsroom taste testers, but this week I managed to bring in a batch of homemade granola bars — and I’m glad I did.

“Mary Therese, this is delicious. I absolutely love it,” reporter Jen Learn-Andes said. “You have a great mix of things. I don’t know what’s making it crunchy … the sunflower seeds? But it’s nice to have it not be completely soft. And you can just tell it’s good for you.”

“I’ve never been a big fan of granola,” columnist Bill O’Boyle said. “But this has some flavor from the chocolate and the raisins and the peanut butter — of course I can taste that. It’s very good. Thanks.”

“If I was making it for kids I would add more peanut butter,” Jen said, then added that even if she was just making it for herself she’d add more peanut butter because she is a fan.

This recipe I followed came from a website called therealfooddietitians.com, where the author noted you can add all sorts of extra ingredients, from nuts to dried fruit to chia, sunflower or pumpkin seeds.

I had raisins and sunflower seeds in the cupboard, so add them I did.

The basic recipe includes simply rolled oats, peanut butter, honey or maple syrup (I used honey), mini chocolate chips and 2 whole eggs or flax eggs (I used 2 “flax eggs,” which you can easily make by mixing 2 tablespoons of ground flax seeds with 5 tablespoons of water and letting it stand for 10 minutes.)

After bringing the bars to the newsroom on Wednesday morning and finding only two taste testers there, I decided to take the snack along when I interviewed some former employees of the former Nesbitt Hospital, who are planning a reunion.

“It’s good,” said Sally Bolesta of Plymouth, with Joan Loch of Wilkes-Barre and Lois Reese of Hunlock Creek seconding that opinion.

“It’s good but a little dry,” said Maureen Matyka of Kingston Township.

“It could use more honey,” said Susan Dadurka of Swoyersville.

“Will you have the recipe in the paper?” Jim Pall of Dallas asked.

Yes, we will, Jim. Here it is:

Peanut Butter Granola Bars

3 cups old-fashioned rolled oats

3/4 cup natural peanut butter

1/3 cup honey or maple syrup

1/2 cup mini chocolate chips

2 whole eggs or flax eggs

Optional: Pinch of salt, walnuts, pecans, almonds, chia, sunflower or pumpkin seeds or dried fruit.

Instructions: Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

In a large bowl combine all ingredients and mix well. If your peanut butter is solid at room temperature, heat it for 10 to 15 seconds to make it a more drizzly consistency before adding to the mix.

Line a 9 x 9 -inch baking dish or pan with parchment paper. This makes it much easier to remove from your dish once baked.

Transfer the mixture to the prepared dish or pan. Very firmly press the mixture into the pan in an even layer, the firmer you press the better the bars will stick together. If you’re using chocolate chips, sprinkle them on top, then press them down into the bars

Bake for 15 to 17 minutes or until the center is baked through and the edges just starting to brown. Start checking at 14 minutes because all ovens are different.

Remove from the oven and place pan on a cooling rack.

Let the granola cool completely (this is important) before cutting into 16 squares with a sharp knife.