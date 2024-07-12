🔊 Listen to this

The Luzerne Volunteer Fire Department will holds its annual Chicken Barbecue on Sunday, Aug. 25 from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the fire hall, 66 Tener St., Luzerne. Cost of the meal is $12.

This year’s event is takeout only.

The meal includes one half chicken, baked potato, corn on the cob, roll and dessert.

All meals must be picked up by 4 p.m. that day.

Purchase your tickets in advance so as not to be disappointed. We will try to have tickets available at the door but cannot guarantee it. Tickets may be purchased from department members or by stopping at the department between 6 and 8 p.m. or by calling the department at 570-287-7006 or Ron Rahl at 570-288-2249. Leave a message if there is no answer.