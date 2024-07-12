🔊 Listen to this

Members of Elks Lodge 109 recently presented 12 Gerrity’s grocery gift cards to St. Hedwig’s Veterans Village, which houses 12 homeless veterans and fosters their transiition to the community. Loyal Knight Cathy Brojakowski, Navy veteran Jim Tanner, who is also Lodge 109 veterans committee chair, and trustee George Wiencek, at right, presented Luke Malonis, Catholic Charities case manager of St. Hedwig’s Veterans Village, with the donation. For more information on St. Hedwig’s apartments for homeless veterans, call Luke Malonis at 570-609-0764. Donations of food, clothing and hygiene products are also welcome for the veterans’ year-round needs.