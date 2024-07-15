Fund-raiser is set for Aug. 10

🔊 Listen to this

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

The Waverly Community House will host its first ever summer afternoon fundraising event – The Waverly Wine Fest – from noon to 4 p.m. Aug. 10 onThe Comm back lawn.

Festival goers will have a variety of options for purchase from Maiolatesi Wine Cellars, Nimble Hill, Case Quattro, Stone Lake Winery, Susquehanna Brewing Company, Deep Roots Hard Cider and Silverback Distillery; food from Ma Greenley’s BBQ and Caravia Fresh Foods; and the following vendors: Waverly General Store, Pure Suds, Bohemian Cat Designs, Minnoe, Beyond Infinity Creations, Lynx Permanent Jewelry, SM Hairbows and more.

Live music will be provided by Doug Smith with Erin Malloy and festival goers can try a hand at Corn Hole. The first 200 attendees will receive a free two-bottle reusable wine bag. Proceeds from the event will benefit all community recreation programs at the Waverly Community House.

The Waverly Wine Fest is proudly sponsored by Titan Tree Service, Classic Properties, Schultzville Animal Hospital, Toyota of Scranton, Citizens Savings Bank, Waverly General Store, Abarta Coca Cola and Shea Demolition.

Tickets are $5 per person at the gate or advance purchase on the website: waverlycomm.org. You must be 21 years of age or older to attend. The Waverly Community House is a 501(c)3 charitable organization and is located at 1115 North Abington Road in Waverly, PA.

The mission of the Waverly Community House is to enrich the lives of individuals and families in the region by fostering educational, recreational, and cultural opportunities.