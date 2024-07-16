🔊 Listen to this

The Luzerne County Historical Society will host the Confederation of Union Generals from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11 at the Swetland Homestead, 885 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming.

The confederation will present its signature program, “meet the Generals,” with re-enactors representing notable Union generals, members of Lincoln’s cabinet and civilians of the Civil War period available to speak and answer questions.

A Civil War hospital and encampment also will be featured, and there will be hands-on activities for youngsters. The event is free to the public. The Luzerne County Historical Society can be reached at 570-823-6244 or luzernehistory.org/.