Proceeds will support war victims

The Ukrainian Folk Festival 2024 will be held noon to 8 p.m. Aug. 25 at the Ukrainian American Sport Center – Tryzub, corner of County Line and Lower State roads, Horsham, Montgomery County.

Here you find elements of Ukrainian culture, folk art, music and dance, ranging from the rich color and deep symbolism of the delicate pysanka Easter Eggs to the thunderous rhythm and strength of the Hopak dance, with every brilliant Kolomiyka (polka) and soulfolk folk song in between.

The 2024 folk festival celebrates the 33rd anniversary of our ancestral homeland’s independence. An outdoor summer stage concert and show is set for 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. and live orchestra music will be from 5 to 8 p.m.

Traditional Ukrainian foods and baked goods, a BBQ pit and standard picnic fare will be on the menu. There also will be a vendors’ grove, displays of Ukrainian arts and crafts, and live re-enactments from Living Ukrainian History Exhibitors.

Featured performers include the Desna Ukrainian Dance Co. of Toroton, the Voloshky Dance ENsemble, the Korinya Ukrainian Folk Band, Ukrainian singer songwriter Iryna Lonchyka, violinist Innesa Tymochko Dekajlo and the Vox Ethnika Orchestra.

Following the stage concert and show, Vox Ethnika will perform Ukrainian, Eastern European, traditional, ballroom, rock and modern music from 5 to 8 p.m.

General admission, at the gate only, is $15, and a portion of each paid admission will be donated to the relieve of war victims in Ukraine. Children younger than 15 attend for free, and parking is free.

More information is available at 267-664-3857, [email protected], or www.tryzub.org.

Ukrainian American Sport Center is a 501 (c) (3) tax-exempt charity: Festival Proceeds benefit humanitarian, sports, community, cultural and artistic programming.