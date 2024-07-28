🔊 Listen to this

I can’t believe next week the calendar flips to August.

It feels like just yesterday we were rolling out the patio furniture.

That said, I’m still totally committed to summer, warm weather and all of the feel-good dopamine releases that come with it. And I’m committed to enjoying every last minute of it.

One of my favorite events so far was the Dierks Bentley concert last week at The Pavilion at Montage Mountain.

I felt like we were celebrating the Fourth of July all over again on top of the mountain.

People with festive colors, tailgate equipment and portable speakers packed the parking lot.

I loved the camaraderie of the country music fans as the sun went down and the show was starting.

His songs like “What Was I Thinkin’” and “Somewhere on a Beach” are huge hits and united the crowd for the night.

Bentley rose to fame in the early 2000s and since then has been encouraging fans to feel good, relax and enjoy life through his music.

The rest of the weekend was filled with outdoor activities, such as the Lazy 2K in Harveys Lake — a walk and outdoor event at Harveys Lake Beach Club benefitting the town’s police and fire departments.

This was the second annual fundraiser with live music, basket raffles and food from businesses such as III Guys Pizza and Rich & Charlotte’s Bar & Grill.

The band Toasted Band Page was a fun, enthusiastic group from Nanticoke (follow them on Facebook at @toastedbandpage).

These projects take major work. Kudos to Wendy Cominsky for organizing once again.

There were also many businesses that made donations to make it success.

For me, seeing the community come together for a good cause always makes it worth it.

The aforementioned are why I love summer so much: we have the opportunity to get outdoors, be with others and run free.

Whether it’s a concert, a benefit or a small gathering with friends, summertime is all about feeling good.

And while I love all the seasons, summer is my favorite (as long as I have the prescribed amount of sunscreen handy).

Mike McGinley is a Times Leader columnist who is often called a man about town. Email him thoughts at [email protected].

