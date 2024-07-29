🔊 Listen to this

The 42nd Annual Dallas Rotary Fall Golf Classic to benefit Dallas Rotary Charities will be held at the Irem Temple Country Club, Dallas on Monday, Sept. 16 beginning with a shotgun start at 12:30.

Chairman Kevin Smith, co-chair Jason Moran, and all club members are looking for hole sponsors and players. The sponsorship donation is $100 and the player’s entry fee is $130. The format is captain and crew. Individuals are welcome and will be teamed up with others in a group.

Sponsors are asked to respond by Sept. 9 to allow time for proper sign printing. Players are urged to respond by Sept. 9 for the Dallas Rotary to determine how many will be in attendance for lunch and the steak and clambake dinner with all the trimmings that will the tournament. An awards ceremony and raffle will take place at the end of the day.

All proceeds benefit the programs and projects sponsored by the Dallas Rotary such as their children’s Christmas party with many gifts for 45 children from Dallas, Lake-Lehman and Northwest School Districts, Back Mountain Food Pantry, Book Scholarships for college bound high school seniors, Dictionaries for third graders, Dallas Active Adult Center Christmas party, and much more.

Call Kevin Smith at 570-696-5420 for more information and an entry form.