🔊 Listen to this

​

Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce and The Luzerne Foundation recently made a check presentation to Jeff Swire, Co-Founder and President of Patriots Cove.

The donation was made possible through funds raised from a Veterans Day Brunch hosted in memory of Pvt. Stephen Giza which was held at the Woodlands Inn & Resort on Nov. 19, 2023.

Patriots Cove was founded to help Veterans, First Responders, and their Caregivers heal and adapt to life after service.

District Attorney Sanguedolce will be hosting a Veterans Day Brunch on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024 at the Woodlands Inn & Resort.

For more information on attending the Veterans Day Brunch or becoming a Sponsor for the Veterans Day Brunch, please contact Michelle Giza at (570) 825-1690.