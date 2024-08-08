Shown from left are, kneeling: Jeff Swire, Patriots Cove and Detective Chuck Jensen, District Attorney’s Office – Veteran – Marine Corps. Standing at left are: County Manager Romilda Crocamo, Kelley Conner (District Attorney’s Office), Breck Park (District Attorney’s Office – Veteran – Air Force), Detective George Keifer (District Attorney’s Office – Veteran – Army). At right are Chief Detective Michael Dessoye (District Attorney’s Office – Veteran -Army), Jessica Baab – The Luzerne Foundation; Michelle Giza (District Attorney’s Office, daughter of Pvt. Stephen Giza); and District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce. Submitted photo

Shown from left are, kneeling: Jeff Swire, Patriots Cove and Detective Chuck Jensen, District Attorney’s Office – Veteran – Marine Corps. Standing at left are: County Manager Romilda Crocamo, Kelley Conner (District Attorney’s Office), Breck Park (District Attorney’s Office – Veteran – Air Force), Detective George Keifer (District Attorney’s Office – Veteran – Army). At right are Chief Detective Michael Dessoye (District Attorney’s Office – Veteran -Army), Jessica Baab – The Luzerne Foundation; Michelle Giza (District Attorney’s Office, daughter of Pvt. Stephen Giza); and District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce.

Submitted photo

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.
Click here to subscribe today or Login.

Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce and The Luzerne Foundation recently made a check presentation to Jeff Swire, Co-Founder and President of Patriots Cove.

The donation was made possible through funds raised from a Veterans Day Brunch hosted in memory of Pvt. Stephen Giza which was held at the Woodlands Inn & Resort on Nov. 19, 2023.

Patriots Cove was founded to help Veterans, First Responders, and their Caregivers heal and adapt to life after service.

District Attorney Sanguedolce will be hosting a Veterans Day Brunch on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024 at the Woodlands Inn & Resort.

For more information on attending the Veterans Day Brunch or becoming a Sponsor for the Veterans Day Brunch, please contact Michelle Giza at (570) 825-1690.