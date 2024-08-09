🔊 Listen to this

I must have been in my twenties before I began seeing pharmacies as places where you go to pick up medicines.

Oh, my family once in a while would venture down to the Stanton Pharmacy on Wilkes-Barre’s Hazle Avenue for some pills or pungent “tonics” when I was a kid. But for young folks like myself a couple of generations ago, there was a far more vital service those old drugstores performed.

For 20 cents I could get an enormous ice cream soda.

What has sparked these sudden nostalgic reveries of chocolate topping, peanuts and whipped cream with a cherry on top?

Just this past week I read that seismic change is taking place in the world of pharmacy. Chains are closing outlets, beloved independent shops are vanishing and some companies are converting to whole new sales models, such as mini-medical clinics that also do prescriptions – no greeting cards or snack foods allowed.

Talk about putting the final nail in a cultural coffin! Even my most lurid fantasies that the old postwar hangouts where you could slurp a root beer float and grab a 10-cent copy of “The Crypt of Terror” could ever return suddenly evaporated.

Sources vary as to when and how pharmacies began selling soft drinks, though it does seem that Coke and Pepsi were being offered to customers as “health beverages” on-site by the late 1800s. It was probably only a step or two from those early efforts to the full-scale eateries of the 20th century. I think pharmacies pretty much invented the term “quick lunch,” because everything moved so smoothly. I have no memories of long waits or of having to stand in line.

No sireee! Order up a grilled cheese or a ham sandwich and there it was before you in minutes.

Pineapple sundae with whipped cream, nuts, a banana and cherry on top? No problem! If the Manhattan Project had employed these counter men and women we’d have had the A-bomb two years earlier.

I never personally saw a pair of love-struck teenagers sticking two straws into a cherry Coke and drinking away together. But I do know that kids congregated there and transacted a lot of important business like determining who’d asked whom to a movie date.

Oh, you can still get the big sundaes of your dreams at ice cream parlors, and we do have some nice ones here in Wyoming Valley.

But the culture is different. I don’t see a youth movement there, for one thing. You never witness the white-coated wizard constructing your treat while you chat with a stranger next to you, bonded by love of icy delights. And for sure you can’t pick up a sci-fi or horror comic to take home and enjoy as a follow up to your three scoops of sybaritic pleasure.

In other words, times have irrevocably changed. One website says that some drugstores are looking at having social workers and/or insurance representatives on deck. Co-payments instead of sundaes and sodas? Oh, merciful heavens!

No, I don’t mean disrespect to the pros who staff our pharmacies. I enjoy dealing with them because they’re universally nice to me even when I bring them questions like “what does this stuff do, anyway?”

But after that visit, all bets are off.

I’ll be at home pouring soda into a tall glass with generous scoops of ice cream. If I can somehow find a vintage copy of “Weird Science Fantasy,” the day will be complete.

Tom Mooney is a Times Leader history and genealogy writer. Reach him at [email protected].

