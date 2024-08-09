Bands pay tribute to music of Metallica, KISS

Strutter will bring to the Allentown Fair not only the music of KISS but the fire breathing, blood spitting, smoking guitars, costuming, full makeup, staging and special effects.

The Great Allentown Fair and MainGate Nightclub are partnering to bring two premier rock tribute bands to kick off Labor Day Weekend.

On Friday, Aug. 30 The Four Horsemen, a Metallia tribute band, will rock the MainGate stage, aiming to “deliver an unforgettable, note-for-note, perfect experience” for Metallica aficionados.

The Four Horseman’s special guest is local singer/songwriter Scott Marshall.

On Saturday, Aug. 31, Strutter, the longest running 70’s KISS show nationwide, will return with their unforgettable mix of classic KISS tunes, fire breathing, blood spitting, smoking guitars, authentic costuming, full makeup, staging andspecial effects.

Both shows are free with fair admission and start at 8 p.m. Fairgoers must be 21 years or older to attend events atMainGate Nightclub.

The Allentown Fair runs Wednesday, Aug. 28 through Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 2. $5 advance admission tickets are on sale for a limited time. Tickets are available at the Fair Box Office or AllentownFair.com.

The 2024 MainGate Nightclub lineup includes The Boondock Barons and Band of Brothers on Wednesday, August 28; Flirtinwith the Mob on Thursday, August 29; Scott Marshall and The Four Horsemen on Friday, August 30; Strutter onSaturday, August 31 and Social Call on Sunday, September 1.

For ways to purchase tickets, view show schedules, and more information on The Great Allentown Fair, visitAllentownFair.com.