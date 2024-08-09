Event marks 55 years since Woodstock

🔊 Listen to this

The Everhart Museum in Scranton invites you to celebrate Flower Power during a happy hour in honor of the 55th anniversary of Woodstock. The happy hour is set for 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on the Everhart lawn as the museum marks the opening of the Peace, Love, and Music exhibition.

The show will be retrospective on the sights and sounds of the 1960s, with live music, food, and drinks on the front lawn of the Everhart.

Bring your tie-dye and hippie swag to enjoy a fine selection of wine, beer, and signature cocktails courtesy of Mutant Brewing and The Roof at Oppenheim while listening to songs of the era performed by Black Tie Stereo.

Admission includes an open bar from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. and a cash bar from 7:00 to 8:30 p.m. An assortment of food selections will also be available for sale.

This is a 21+ event.

For discounted advance tickets, see everhart-museum.org/.