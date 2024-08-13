🔊 Listen to this

Whiskers World, Inc. recently received a donation from the Luzerne County Bar Association’s Charitable Foundation. Whiskers World, Inc. is a non-profit all volunteer organization dedicated to helping homeless animals through rescue, spraying and neutering. Shown at the check presentation are, from left: Atty. Catherine O’Donnell (Foundation President), Atty. Joanna Bryn Smith (Foundation Board Member), Lesa Butera, (Foundation Board Member), Brenda Buckler (Whiskers World President), Donna Fountain (Whiskers World Co-founder), Atty. Rachel Olszewski (Foundation Board Member), Atty. Cheryl Sobeski-Reedy (Bar Association President) and Atty. Girard Mecadon (Foundation Vice President).