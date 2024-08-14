🔊 Listen to this

Each month Colbert & Grebas have a “Dressing Down for a Cause” day.

A check representing donations collected from staff in our Moosic and Kingston offices, in addition to a matching donation from our firm, recently was donated to Scranton School for Deaf & Hard of Hearing Children, located in Clarks Summit.

The school is a non-profit, tuition-free facility providing academic and extracurricular activities to children from birth through the eighth grade.

Margaret L. Certo, Client Intake Coordinator at Colbert & Grebas, chose the school as the recipient of our donation. She is supportive of the challenges that are in the future for the children who attend this school and realizes the importance of a good education.