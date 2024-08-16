🔊 Listen to this

Kate Stinson from Wyoming Valley West High School, used colored pencil to create this piece.

This watercolor is by Andrew Lisman, who is in 10th grade at Dallas High School.

Local high school students will showcase a variety of original creative works in the Widmann Gallery at King’s College during “The 21st Annual Emerging High School Artists Invitational Exhibition” from Aug. 19 through Sept. 13.

Each student was invited to participate based on his or her artistic talent and past record of exhibitions and awards. Exhibiting artworks will be 35 high school students representing 11 local high schools

. Students include Abby Chitswara, Mia Chitswara, Paicey Clower, Ella Russell and Maya Shakfa from Crestwood High School; Rachel Bogdan, Patrick Bradshaw, Erika Doran, Aidan Dyer, Adriana Kopalek, Katerina Kopalek, Andrew Lisman, Morgan Lukasavage, Lindsay Matinas, Keerstyn Tabor; Anna Vincelli and Owen Wielgosz from Dallas High School; Rebekah Klinetop from Hazleton Area Academy of Sciences; Avery Gilroy and Zoe Pray from Holy Redeemer High School.

Also, Grace Kishbach and Sierra Stash from Lake-Lehman School District; Jake Grzech from Pittston Area; Camilla Treat, Homeschool; Gia Aiello from Scranton Preparatory School; Emily Griglock and Emma Kratz from Wyoming Area High School; Maya Gross and Dylan Harrison from Wyoming Seminary Upper School, and Arimeya Janov from Wilkes-Barre Area High School; Justine Alapack, Emily Bolan, Aaron Girvan, Abby Pawlowski, and Kate Stinson from Wyoming Valley West.

The exhibit is coordinated by local artist Sue Hand, who holds an honorary doctorate of humanities from King’s College. The artists will discuss their work at 7 p.m. during a Meet-the Artists reception from 6-8 pm on Friday, Sept. 6, in the Widmann Gallery in the Sheehy-Farmer Campus Center, located between North Franklin and North Main streets.

The exhibition is free and open to the public. Gallery hours: Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, as arranged. The Gallery is closed on national holidays and during scheduled breaks throughout the academic year.

For more information, contact Jasmine Giddings, Widmann Gallery Coordinator, at 570-208-5900, or visit the Experiencing the Arts Calendar at www.kings.edu.