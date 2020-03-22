Around Town: Stay healthy and active while social distancing

A couple of times during the past week, a few members of the Dallas boys basketball team made a visit to a friend who has a small gym.

They lifted weights for awhile.

They shot baskets.

Mainly, they got rid of some stress and relieved some boredom.

“You know, it’s a little weird,” Dallas senior center Jack Farrell said. “You’re just waiting to get back into things. It’s kind of weird to have nothing to do, because everything’s shut down or closed.

“There’s not a lot we can do.”

It’s like that for everyone across the state of Pennsylvania.

It’s been more than a week since the PIAA shut down its state basketball playoff tournaments along with the swimming and diving championships, followed by Gov. Tom Wolf closing the state’s entire school system — both for a minimum of two weeks.

Health and government officials are fighting to stop the spread of the new coronavirus more furiously than a team trying to make the Final Four.

Dallas spent a couple days trying to come to grips with it.

The Mountaineers were supposed to play Archbishop Wood in the PIAA Class 5A boys basketball quarterfinals last Friday, only to get their hopes put on hold when the PIAA stopped play the day before that big game.

“I was very upset, to be honest,” Dallas senior guard Dylan Schuster said.

Since then, the threat of COVID-19 that’s claiming lives in a worldwide pandemic has grown even more serious in America.

It moved into Pennsylvania. It’s hit Luzerne County. It’s caused at least one death in the state.

Wolf went over the top in an effort to prevent its rapid spread through the state, first encouraging social distancing and then discouraging gatherings of people — before ordering non-life sustaining businesses in the state to close earlier this week.

Those restraints may be extended for a lot longer than two weeks.

Farrell said Dallas students were sent home with no projects to work on and no school assignments to complete, although he suspects they may end up being directed to Google Classroom soon.

Who knows how long it may be before the Mountaineers get any word about when they can take the court again for that state quarterfinal boys basketball game?

Or if?

“I’m keeping hope. I believe we’ll play again,” Farrell said firmly. “I don’t know when.”

At this point, nobody does.

And right know, their coach Mark Belenski doesn’t really care.

“My main thing is the health of myself and my family,” Belenski said, “and making sure we’re healthy. It’s in the hands of the PIAA and the government when we’re going to play, or not play. The main thing is the safety and people and the health of people.”

Everyone should have that attitude in the face of this coronavirus pandemic.

But this is a coach who has been the face of success around Wyoming Valley Conference boys basketball for awhile.

He led Bishop O’Reilly to back-to-back PIAA Class A state championships 15 years ago. He guided Holy Redeemer to District 2 championships and on state playoff runs after the area Catholic school merger. He worked his tail off over the past few years to turn Dallas into a state contender in the mid-2000s.

You’d think he’d take this two-week period to study some extra film on Archbishop Wood or maybe design a few extra plays for the Mountaineers’ next state opponent, right?

“Nothing extra,” Belenski said. “It’s not a good situation right now. I’m following the PIAA’s directions and the government’s directions.

“I understand they’re trying to get this situation under control.”

Truth is, he has no control over his Dallas players right now, because he’s not even allowed to communicate with them.

“We’re locked out,” Belenski said. “I can’t talk to my players and I can’t be around my players. It is tough.

“Very tough.”

So his players try to tough it out on their own.

Every couple of days, they try to get some guys from their starting lineup together to do some work on their own. Sometimes even that doesn’t work out, because players can’t show up.

“Some of the parents are a little more strict than others,” Schuster said. “I’m not going to judge their parental guidance. I believe everyone’s doing the right thing to get this thing to go away.”

Serious times require some serious decisions, as we’ve seen by the stoppage of all major professional, college and high school sports across the United States.

But when the Mountaineers do gather in a small group, they find they mesh as well as they ever did.

“Oh yeah, we’re firing on all cylinders,” Schuster said. “Our chemistry’s still there. We all have hope. Hopefully, this will all go away and we can go all the way down to Hershey (for the state championship game). We don’t have school, I miss it a lot. I’d rather be in school doing work than not being with my guys every day.

“None of the guys are getting down,” Schuster continued. “We can only control what we can control. We’re staying positive, texting every day. Some of the players are shooting around, dribbling, staying positive. I’ve been shooting outside. None of the guys are getting down.

“There’s nothing else to do.”

So they do what they can to get through a trying situation.

They get together from time to time.

They bounce a basketball, toss it through the air, and hope it comes down on the other side of a difficult dilemma delaying them a shot at the time of their lives.