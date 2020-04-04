Around Town: We’re living a virtual nightlife

We’re used to seeing restaurants and bars full of happy-hour-goers partaking in relaxation and libations on Friday nights.
It’s a way to unwind for so many and to catch up with others.
Obviously, these days we can’t gather in such a way, so now what? Many have found a solution thanks to the latest trend: virtual happy hours.
A night out has now become a night in … with a laptop, smartphone or tablet. Bring your glass of wine and comfiest clothing, too.
We’re using our devices to connect us with our network of family and friends now, right from our favorite loveseats. We’re looking at boxes on a digital screen, each containing other people we’re conversing with in real time.
Video conferencing has been used for years in business to connect workers in multiple offices and clients in other states. Now, it’s invading homes (in a good way).
Last Friday I took part in my first-ever virtual happy hour.
Call me wild.
My friend Rene Syler organized a “social distancing happy hour” for friends from various walks of life and all over the country; so neat to get different perspectives and viewpoints at a time like this.
Rene used to anchor CBS News’ The Early Show in early 2000s and has acquired quite a cast of friends throughout her broadcast career around the country.
We grabbed our beverages of choice and planted ourselves in our favorite household spots to share stories, reflect on the week behind us and talk about what’s next.
I laughed like I was in the room with everyone, and I couldn’t believe how quickly the two hours flew by (but glad the wine price was staying the same after it was).
Other virtual happenings are popping up around town, too.
An NEPA Cyber First Friday group (facebook.com/NEPACFF) popped up late last week and businesses were invited to organize galleries of photos featuring different artists, like it would as a brick and mortar.
Under the videos section of the page, special performances and music videos by area artists were posted.
The idea was to give people a place to navigate to on the first Friday of April, since normally they would patronize the arts walking around downtowns in Wilkes-Barre, Pittston or Scranton.
First Friday Scranton also hosted a digital exhibition Friday by showcasing area artists at firstfridayscranton.com. It will be up for the entire month.
Another virtual world I’ve been enamored with recently is 501cFree.info – a website and portal where more than 40 nonprofits are nominated to win prizes sponsored by the Westmoreland Club. You can vote for your favorite charity now through April 30 and make a donation without leaving your home.
For those who do have to leave their homes, like our first responders, I’m elated to see some are receiving thanks by way of food donations.
Anzalone Law Offices is one business stepping up, and they’re donating two weeks worth of food to these folks. So far, they’ve donated to fire and police crews from Wilkes-Barre Township, Hollenback Township, Wilkes-Barre City, Kingston, Forty Fort, Larksville, Hanover Township and the Pennsylvania State Police at Wyoming.
They’re documenting the visits on the firm Facebook page (facebook.com/anzalonelawoffices) and using the hashtag #FeedAHeroPledgeNEPA when making social media posts. They’re asking any other businesses doing the same to join them.
While some things in life may be at a halt, generosity and human connection are not.
See you online.