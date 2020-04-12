Around Town: Show some compassion on this most unusual Easter

If you asked me a month ago what I’d be doing Easter weekend, I’d probably have rattled off a list.

On top of that list would be seeing friends and family who come into town to celebrate the holiday each year. Since the weather is usually improving by April, it seems there are always friends and family members making the trek back to Wilkes-Barre from Philadelphia, New York, Washington and beyond to spend the holiday here.

This year, there won’t be any grand celebrations or in-person gatherings with long tables and dozens of place settings.

There won’t be crowded churches or synagogues.

And there won’t be busy airports or highways.

There will, however, be time to step back, take a breath and look inward.

In a time where we’re physically distancing, we’re seemingly more socially connected than ever before. We’re embracing our common humanity in ways most of us haven’t in our lifetime.

Right now, the greatest gift we can give ourselves and others is our sense of compassion.

I’m certainly not one to preach. I can get caught up in the rigors of life and forget about showing as much compassion as I should.

This pandemic, though – especially happening during a usually busy holiday weekend – has forced me and so many others I’ve spoken with to find their compassion.

It means different things for different people around town.

For Damien Kaye at Damien’s On The Lake in Harveys Lake, maybe that means using his skills and love of cooking to take care of others.

A few weeks ago, he started making some meals for a local woman with children experiencing hardship. Now, he and his partner, Dani, are cooking an average of 200 meals per week at no charge. Thankfully they’ve had help by way of private donations and contributions from Back Mountain Harvest.

He’s taken his passion and used it to make a positive impact – all while doing something he loves.

Similarly, restaurateur Rob Friedman and his hospitality group are donating 565 meals this weekend to area groups and organizations like St. Vincent de Paul Soup Kitchen, Back Mountain Food Pantry, Geisinger healthcare workers and Barber Ford’s foodbank.

The hospitality group is finding its compassion through its generous spirit.

For Luzerne County Councilman Matt Vough, who we read about on Friday, his compassion is shining through shopping for elderly residents who need assistance.

He knows many people are scared and afraid to leave their homes. As such, he’s been working with volunteers who want to help in the mission and is using his stamina and energy to do what our area’s most vulnerable cannot right now.

Others find their compassion in calling a friend or relative who may live alone and talking to them verbally, which in the era of texting and tweeting is something we do less and less of.

Our compassion, coupled with our ability to act calmly during this time, is perhaps our greatest gift right now.

Wherever you can show your compassion this weekend, do it.

We can take comfort in the fact that we’re embracing our common humanity together.

Mike McGinley is the Times Leader Media Group’s major accounts executive. Reach him at [email protected] or 570-704-3945.