Ferrwood Music Camp cancels in-person activities for 2020 season

I guess it only takes about two seconds for a tree to fall down.

During one of those seconds a person — like me, for example — who happens to be in the path of the falling tree has enough time to think, “How stupid of me to come here.”

During the other second I had time to think, “Oh, God, help!”

Now, I’m not sure I can accurately claim to have had a tree fall onto me Monday morning.

But a large blue spruce that had been growing in my mom’s yard for decades fell around me and grazed my arm.

It seemed to envelope me, sort of like an avalanche of branches and needles and cones. I had the sensation it lifted me off the ground. And, the air smelled so strongly of pine.

OK, let me back up and tell you the whole story.

Sometime between 8 and 9 a.m. Monday I was washing dishes in my kitchen in Wilkes-Barre and looking out the window as a wild wind pulled little branches off various trees in the yards of at least two neighbors.

When I thought the wind had subsided I ventured outside, because I wanted to run over to my mother’s house (she is also a neighbor to my husband and me) and see if she was OK.

When I stepped out of my side door I saw that a car belonging to another neighbor, Charlie, was covered with the branches of what I think was a large white pine.

Charlie was outside, so I mumbled some words of sympathy and hurried over to my mother’s house just as the wind started to pick up.

Fortunately for me, mom’s house has an outdoor staircase, with two landings supported by green metal posts.

As a large blue spruce started to fall — toward me — I shut my eyes, had those “oh-how-stupid-of-me” and “oh-God-help” thoughts, lunged under the lower landing and instinctively grabbed the green metal posts.

When I opened my eyes I was surrounded by branches, which were still attached to the tree trunk.

I hoisted myself up, mostly by holding onto the posts, wriggling between branches, and climbed over the porch railing to access my mother’s kitchen.

Mom greeted me with a calm, “I saw you climbing over the porch railing.”

And I calmly said, “The blue spruce is down.”

We had a cup of tea and I went home where I saw my husband, Mark, was starting to saw away some of the white pine branches in Charlie’s yard, which would allow us to move our car out of the driveway we share with him.

Soon my husband’s newsroom instincts kicked in and he announced his intention to drive around in search of storm damage to photograph. We drove around, and saw some broken limbs as well as the damaged roof on Wilkes-Barre City Hall. But we didn’t see anything as dramatic as the trees that had fallen back at home.

It was when we were still driving around, maybe about 11 a.m., that I noticed some light abrasions on my arm. It’s not much of an injury.

I guess I’m really lucky.

I returned to my mom’s yard and looked at the gaping hole where the tree had been uprooted. I tried to put my arms around the tree trunk and the diameter was too wide; my hands wouldn’t reach.

Two birds were flitting around; one of them a cardinal with brilliant red feathers. The birds didn’t seem to care if the tree was up or down.

I walked around the fallen tree, reflecting on how just two days earlier I had cut the grass nearby. How every Easter for more than a decade (except for this Easter, what with the coronavirus) my husband and I had hidden eggs under it for our nephew, and later for our niece, to find. How my sister and I played games in the yard when we were growing up …

Mostly I thought about how my dad, in the final years of his life, sat on the porch and watched the birds roosting on the branches of the old blue spruce. It was like an apartment house for birds and squirrels, he said.

Earlier today, my mom was thinking about him, too.

“Your dad was looking out for you,” she said.

And, you know what? I’m thinking about how a friend told me a few months ago that if you see a cardinal it’s means a departed loved one is thinking of you, or sending you a message.

That friend may be right about cardinals. And Mom may be right about Dad.

Excuse me, I am going to take a break and have a good cry now. And someday, soon, I hope to be planting a new tree.