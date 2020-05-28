Rotary initiative designed to benefit community businesses by promoting customer safety

May 28, 2020 Times Leader Features
From left are Jeffery Gilbert, President of Stroudsburg Rotary; Brian Vnuk, Brand Graphic Solutions; Bob Gargone, Assistant Manager, Weis Market Stroudsburg; and Karen DeMatteo, District Governor for Rotary International District 7410 NEPA.

PLYMOUTH – As states begin the process of reopening, Rotary Club members will be taking (safe) steps to remind people in their communities to practice social distancing.

Karen DeMatteo, District Governor of District 7410 North East PA, became aware of products created by Brand Graphic Solutions that will assist in minimizing exposure. Brand Graphic Solutions, a Rotarian-owned company, created a “Safe Steps” floor decal to serve as a visual reminder to maintain safe distances and prevent the spread of infectious disease.

DeMatteo immediately saw these decals as a way for Rotarians everywhere to provide community service, support public health goals, and remain relevant in the absence of regularly scheduled events. Her vision is for Rotary Clubs across the country to purchase the floor decals, which members will distribute in their respective communities.

“Rotarians are driven toward service to others,” said DeMatteo, “and fighting disease is one of Rotary’s six areas of focus. This program made perfect sense.”

DeMatteo ordered a supply of floor decals to distribute in her local community and approached Brand Graphic Solutions about offering the decals at a discounted price for Rotary Clubs to purchase and distribute on a national level.

Brian Vnuk is one of four owners of this Pennsylvania-based, family-owned business. As a Rotarian, he was delighted to have an opportunity to continue service at a time when most events and service initiatives were cancelled or postponed.

“I love the idea of Rotary Club members delivering these within their communities,” Vnuk said, referring to the bright orange decals. “Rotarians know where these are most needed, and business owners may not have the resources to obtain them. Ultimately, we are still able to carry out our mission in a very useful way by protecting our friends and neighbors.”

Brand Graphic Solutions is offering the first 24 decals free to businesses. To request free decals, please visit https://brandgraphicsolutions.com/safe-steps/. Rotary Club representatives may order floor decals at a discount at http://SafeStepsRotary.Brandgraphicsolutions.com. Orders of 100 or more may be customized with the Club logo at no additional cost.