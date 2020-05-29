Remember When: Real-life college deans much friendlier than movie version

May 29, 2020 Times Leader Features
By Tom Mooney For Times Leader

I had no idea what a dean actually did on a college campus.

I just knew that deans were bad, bad guys.

I’d seen movies in which freshmen who’d done things like raid the girls’ dorms were called in by these fearsome men with paneled offices. The results were never pretty.

Now, I had to face a man with that title in my quest to become a college student and I was – to put it mildly – scared.

Welcome to the world of college admission, 1950s style.

What stirs this primal memory? I read recently that the University of California system will soon abolish the storied SAT (Scholastic Aptitude Test) and its cousin the ACT (American College Testing). California says it will develop a new means of evaluating student applicants, including a test of its own devising.

Whatever California comes up with, though, it can’t be as mind-blowingly terrifying as having to face a top college official who’d grill you as to why you wanted to enter his demesne and then probably take out a big rubber stamp and pronounce your fate.

In my 1950s high school day, you didn’t have to worry so much about national tests, because they weren’t required. Instead, colleges tended to administer their own day-long admissions exams – which you couldn’t prepare for because they were totally unpredictable. If you passed the test, it was on to an interview with a campus luminary so that you could be evaluated personally.

So it was that on a freezing cold Saturday morning in the winter of 1959-1960 I made my way down from Wilkes-Barre’s East Market Street to Chase Hall on the Wilkes College campus, there to be interviewed by Dean John Whitby.

I swear that to this day I cannot remember a question Dean Whitby asked or an answer I gave. All I do remember is that so gracious and friendly was this gentleman that I wondered if I’d strayed into the wrong office. This wasn’t the way deans operated in the movies.

Substantially the same thing happened a few Saturdays later up the road at the big main building of King’s College. This time it was the registrar, the Rev. Thomas Sheehy, who was to do the honors.

I’d at least passed by the campus before. I recall that the sight of men wearing black cassocks, carrying briefcases and striding purposefully about was enough to tell me “Hey, this isn’t Sunday school, buddy.”

As I contemplated my interview, I suspected a registrar had something to do with keeping big books that told whether you’d be kept around or invited to consider other possibilities – like leaving.

But Father Sheehy must have seen a thousand or more cases like mine. He was an engaging fellow, quick with a joke. Of course, I shook all the way through and recall nothing of that interview either.

Bottom line: I passed both entrance exams, I survived both meetings and I received two letters of acceptance (ultimately opting for King’s). Coming up with the money was not a huge problem. The schools charged around $500 a year at the time.

Today, I have good feeling for both schools. I’ve taught a few classes at King’s, and I’m taking courses at Wilkes.

But I really hope there’s an afterlife so that I can look up Dean Whitby and Father Sheehy and ask them what I’d said to them on those long-ago Saturday mornings to get into their schools.

That is – if I can qualify for the interviews.

Tom Mooney is a Times Leader history columnist. Reach him at [email protected]