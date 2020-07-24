Quiet Valley plans Heritage Craft Day

July 24, 2020 Mary Biebel Features
Ed Weinhofer expects to demonstrate horn work during Heritage Craft Day, set for Aug. 8 at Quiet Valley Living Historical Farm in Stroudsburg. Submitted photo

Horn work? What could that possibly be?

It has nothing to do with bugles or saxophones, nothing to do with beeps and honking in a traffic jam.

“It had a practical use,” said Ed Weinhofer, who expects to demonstrate the old-fashioned skill during Heritage Craft Day at Quiet Valley Living Historical Farm in Stroudsburg on Aug. 8. “You use the horn from a cow for a powder horn, a place to carry gunpowder.”

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. that Saturday, several demonstrators will be on hand at the old-time farm to show visitors how their 19th-century ancestors might have employed such skills as spinning, weaving, wheat weaving and the making of bobbin lace, pottery and paper crafts.

“There will be hands-on opportunities for visitors who wish to try out some of these crafts for themselves,” marketing and special events director Deborah DiPasquale wrote in a news release, adding “A children’s craft area is being planned.”

Heritage Craft Day is included in the regular Quiet Valley admission price of $10 for adults, and $5 for children ages 3 to 12. Children ages 2 and younger are admitted free. Farm tours will be available throughout the day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the farm museum grounds will be open until 5 p.m. The bake oven will be in operation and guests will be able to visit the one-room school. The farm and event are open rain or shine, with crafters to conduct their work under tents.

COVID-19 restrictions are in place, Weinhofer said, explaining visitors should wear masks and the number of people allowed indoors at one time will be limited.

Visitors should allow 2 to 2 1/2 hours ” to see everything,” DiPasquale advised.

All proceeds raised at Heritage Craft Day will help support the non-profit Quiet Valley Living Historical Farm, which is dedicated to the preservation and interpretation of rural life of the 19th century.

The historic farm museum is open to the general public six days a week through Labor Day. It is closed on Mondays in the summer, except for Labor Day. For more information visit quietvalley.org or call the farm at 570-992-6161.