Around town: Prutzmans made Dukey’s a special place to be

We all have our favorite places.

With so many phenomenal eateries and hang-out spots in Northeastern Pennsylvania, it’s easy to naturally gravitate to the ones we get treated at the best or feel the most at-home.

For me, I’ve always felt that way about Dukey’s Café in the Brookside section of North Wilkes-Barre.

I remember eating breakfast and lunch there on the regular as a little boy.

At the time, my uncle’s friend “Yogi” owned it.

It’s of course had different owners over the years with Dave Terpak in the beginning and now, of course, Wayne and Linda Prutzman who’ve kept up the tradition of fabulous seafood, homemade soups, marinated chicken salad, hearty breakfasts and Sunday Fundays for football these last two decades.

When Lewith & Freeman announced that Dukey’s was listed for sale, many locally were sad – both thinking their favorite food items may still disappear and because they would miss the Prutzmans.

While the former isn’t true (the business will stay open until the right buyer is found), the latter is: everyone will miss the Prutzmans, once the sale time comes.

Because of their generosity, fun spirit and hard work, Dukey’s has remained the popular eatery and bar that it’s always been.

No matter what time of day, you seem to see one of them. Whether you’re there in the morning and Wayne is making your breakfast or for happy hour where Linda is helping with cocktails, one of them seems to always be on hand.

That’s what’s perhaps kept Dukey’s so successful: the hands-on approach and owner involvement, not always found in the bar business.

I’ve continually marveled at their energy and stamina in their 60s.

It’s only fitting that by this point, they’d like to retire. If nothing else, COVID-19 has taught us what’s important, and to them I can only imagine spending time with their little granddaughters is top of mind.

As I think about Dukey’s, I know it’s a phenomenal opportunity for the right person who has a love of food, libations and people.

Nowhere else would a buyer find such a consistent reputation in the food served, nor such a pleasurable staff – some of whom have been there for decades as well.

The loyal following is a big part of such an acquisition, as well. Due to its hometown atmosphere and accessible location, it’s a go-to spot for many people I know.

I was thrilled to see all of the love bestowed upon the Prutzmans over the past few days, because we need to show people like the Prutzmans our love.

They’ve been there through every holiday (New Year’s Eve dinners and Mothers’ Day brunches stand out most to me) and have been a regular part of people’s football experiences due to the popular Sundays at the bar, where people gather to watch their favorite teams and eat.

My hope is that someone with a true desire to carry on a landmark tradition will come forward to lead Dukey’s into its next era.

Until then, the Prutzmans will continue the tradition that’s meant so much to Wyoming Valley diners and drinkers.

Mike McGinley is the Times Leader Media Group’s major accounts executive. Reach him at [email protected] or 570-704-3945.