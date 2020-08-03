Borzell Golf Tournament benefits Wilkes University, Wyoming Area students

August 3, 2020 Times Leader Features

Event honors memory of John Anthony ‘Beno’ Borzell

The Borzell family presented a check for $10,000 to Wilkes University in support of an endowed scholarship in John Anthony “Beno” Borzell’s memory. Pictured from left are Mary Claire Borzell, Julianna Borzell, Jack Borzell, Wilkes President Greg Cant and Wilkes Chief Development Officer Margaret Steele.

<p>Six Wyoming Area High School students each received $1,700 scholarships in memory of John Anthony “Beno” Borzell. Pictured from left are scholarship winners Nathaniel Cable, Nicole Silinskie, Marissa Kovaleski, Ellen Glatz, Carly Yuhas and Ryan Petrucci.</p>

The Borzell family has presented Wilkes University with a check for $10,000 and awarded an additional $10,200 in scholarships to six Wyoming Area High School graduates.

The gifts are proceeds from the 2019 John Anthony “Beno” Borzell Golf Tournament. The event raises money for scholarships and facilities that benefit students at Wilkes University and Wyoming Area High School.

The annual event is held in memory of John Anthony “Beno” Borzell, who graduated in 2007 from Wyoming Area and in 2011 with a degree in environmental science from Wilkes.

The $10,000 contribution to Wilkes supports an endowed scholarship in John Anthony “Beno” Borzell’s memory. It will be presented to students studying earth and environmental science at the University.

An environmental engineering lab in the Cohen Science Center is named in memory of John Anthony “Beno” Borzell. In 2019, a classroom on the second floor of Stark Learning Center used by students from the College of Science and Engineering was also dedicated in Beno’s honor.

Additional scholarships of $1,700 each also were presented to six Wyoming Area High School graduates who are athletes planning to pursue studies in the sciences at Wilkes. The scholarship amount – $1,700 – commemorates the number 17 worn by Beno as a football and baseball player. This year’s recipients are Nathaniel Cable, Nicole Silinskie, Marissa Kovaleski, Ellen Glatz, Carly Yuhas and Ryan Petrucci.

Contributions to Wilkes since the tournament’s inception total more than $85,000. Forty scholarships of $1,700 each – totaling $66,300 – have been presented to Wyoming Area High School seniors since 2012.

The 2020 golf tournament scheduled for Sept. 19 is postponed due to the pandemic. Donations will still be accepted and donors will be recognized during the 2021 tournament. For details, please email [email protected]

