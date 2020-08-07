Being Hospitable: Enjoying the glorious Hamburger

July 23, 2020
Colleen Germain, of Scranton, set up an easel under a pavilion at Tunkhannock’s Riverside Park and focused on painting some trees in the distance.
Barry Everson of Tunkhannock, meanwhile, claimed a space about 20 feet away and decided to paint a Susquehanna scene.
Then Colleen’s mother, Margee Germain arrived and unpacked her work in progress — a painting of an antique chair, some flowers and a green-trimmed French door from her home in Lake Winola.
It seemed as if these three individuals, all enrolled in a Thursday evening Plein Air Drawing & Painting class sponsored by the Tunkhannock’s Dietrich Theater, had hit upon a perfect way to study art during this time of coronavirus concerns.
Plein air means it’s outdoors. And, while there’s plenty of room to spread out, instructor Steve Colley is close enough to give advice or encouragement.
“What she’s doing is really brilliant,” Colley said, pointing out Margee Germain’s use of shadowing. “For an orange object, the shadow will be blue.”
While her daughter, who is also taking the class, is an art instructor herself, at the ArtWorks Studio in Scranton, Margee Germain’s field has been teaching AP history to high school students.
“Truly I wanted to be a painter all my life,” Germain said, adding that a few months ago she decided, “I’m doing it and that’s all there is to it.”
“There’s a lot of people out there who could paint if they tried,” Coffey said, explaining that beginners as well as experienced artists are welcome in the Thursday evening Plein Art classes, which will begin a new four-week session on Aug. 6.
The Dietrich Theater has a full slate of other classes on tap as well, most of them indoors at the Dietrich. There, too, it’s not difficult to maintain social distance.
“Last night we had two people show up for pottery,” Coffey said.
Some of the upcoming classes, which take place at the DietrichTheater on East Tioga Street in downtown Tunkhannock unless otherwise noted, include:
Robotics, with a class limit of 8, taught by Rand Whipple and using Lego Mindstorms EV3 system. Aug. 3 through Aug. 7 with a session from 1 to 2 p.m. daily for ages 6 to 7 and a session from 2:30 to 4 p.m. daily for ages 8 and older. Cost is $65. To register, call 570-836-1022 ext#3.
LEGO, with a class limit of 8, taught by Rand Whipple. The class will build with LEGOS and learn to make LEGO animated films. Aug. 3 through Aug. 7 with a session from 9 to 10 a.m. daily for ages 6 to 7 and from 10:30 a.m. to noon daily for ages 8 and older. $65. To register call 570-836-1022 ext#3.
Pottery Camp, with a class limit of 6, taught by Steve Colley. Aug. 3 through Aug. 7 from 2 to 3:15 p.m. for ages 5 to 12. Will include throwing pots on pottery wheels as well as hand-building techniques. $65. To register call 570-836-1022 ext#3.
Sculpture Camp, with a class limit of 6, taught by Steve Colley, Aug. 3 through Aug. 7 from 4 to 5:15 p.m. for ages 5 to 12. Students will explore a variety of mediums including clay, wood, and using recycled objects to create their three dimensional masterpieces. $65 To register call 570-836-1022 ext#3.
Animal Adventures, for ages 5 to 12. Class limit is 6. Camp 1 will be held 10 to 11:30 a.m. July 27 through July 31 and Camp 2 will be noon to 1:30 p.m. July 27 through July 31. Instructor is Michaela Moore. Campers will create all kinds of animal themed art, costumes props and characters that will be presented at the end of the week in an original play of their own creation, that family and friends can watch via Zoom. $65. To register call 570-836-1022 ext#3.
Acting Camp for Kids, for ages 5 to 12. Class limit is 10. Session 2 will meet 2:30 to 4 p.m. July 27 through July 31. Instructor is Michaela Moore. Campers will use their imagination and learn all about acting through theatre games, improvisation, storytelling, character creation, costume play and more. Campers will get to create characters and an original play based on those characters. Family and friends can enjoy a casual performance via Zoom at the end of the week. $65. To register call 570-836-1022 ext#3.
All Star Players – Take the Stage Virtually this summer, for ages 12 to 18. Class will meet through Zoom from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Aug. 3 to Aug. 7 for a virtual theatre camp. Instructor is Brenda Fager. Learn the ins and outs of vocal and facial expression to portray characters in a play through the unique avenue of virtual theatre. All of this will culminate in the performance of a short play on Friday through Zoom with family and friends invited to watch. To register call 570-836-1022 ext#3.
Jewelry Making – Right Angle Weave Bracelet, for ages 16 to adult. Class limit is 9. Instructor is Toni Hockman. Class will meet 630 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays July 30 and Aug. 13. Learn right angle weave beading stitch to create a bracelet with all Swarovski bicone crystals or a combination pearls and bicone crystals. Cost is $35 and includes materials. To register call 570-836-1022 ext#3.
Pottery & Sculpture, ages 13 and up. Class limit is 6. Instructor Steve College. Session 2 will meet 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays Aug. 5 through Aug. 26. Students will learn techniques such as coil building, slab construction, and slump molding along with the opportunity to throw a pot on the pottery wheel. $65. To register call 570-836-1022 ext#3.
Open Studio & Portfolio Prep, for ages 13 and up. Class limit 6. Instructor Steve Colley. Session 2 will meet 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays Aug. 4 through Aug. 25. Students of all levels of experience will have the opportunity to work at their own pace with the medium of their choice, whether it is pottery, sculpture, drawing or painting. Students will also learn how to create a portfolio to showcase their work for college, professional or personal reasons. $65 To register call 570-836-1022 ext#3.
Plein Air Drawing & Painting at the Park, with a class limit of 10. Session 2 begins Aug. 6 and continues through Aug. 27, held outdoors at Tunkhannock’s Riverside Park from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays. Open to beginner students as well as advanced, the class will address such issues as handling the changing light and weather conditions as students work in the medium of their choice. Cost $65. A supplies list will be provided. To register call 570-836-1022 ext#3.
instructors.