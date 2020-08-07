Being Hospitable: Enjoying the glorious Hamburger

August 6, 2020 Times Leader Features
John Lahr Being Hospitable

A staple in nearly every home, the burger is synonymous with not only summertime, but its also a staple in the day-to-day diets of most Americans.

Also, a burger happens to be one of my favorite things to eat! It’s amazing how something so simple can be crafted in so many different ways. It seems more often than not that when I dine out, and see it on a menu, I feel compelled to try it.

From your local bar, the drive-thru and all the way up to the most sophisticated menu, you will most likely fine some type of ground patty on the menu.

I find it amazing how people twist and transform the ordinary burger on a bun with lettuce, tomato and onion to something that sometimes looks too good to eat. From different types of cheeses, to the way they cut the lettuce, all the way down to how they season the burger is different at every place. Fried onions or raw? I prefer different types of buns at certain places over others, and I know you do too. Do they use a flat top or a grill? Every talented person in the business of making a burger does it differently, and because of this, I like to try them all.

From Texas’ Whataburger to California’s In & Out and Fatburger, our own Five Guys, Shake Shack’s, and so, so many more. I’ve also been to the finest steakhouses in the country that offer these amazing meals. I feel as though I’ve eaten my way through the burger world, and I can honestly say every single place brings its own flare to it. Who remembers the Big Boy? Did you enjoy Roy Rogers? Reminiscing about these great places not only makes me hungry, but also carries with it a great conversation.

When my wife and I go out to eat (which hasn’t been very often lately), in any type of restaurant from a bar to a steakhouse, I know what I’m looking for from the food.

I don’t discriminate against good food. I love looking through the various menu’s, picking multiple items out that I may order, then narrow it down. A burger is always in my top three choices. Always.

We order our drinks and wait to order as my wife as always casually asks what I’m thinking about ordering. Sometimes I lie and tell her something off the wall, but mostly she knows I’m looking at the burger. More often than not, when I get my burger, I am completely satisfied because I know what I ordered will be cooked by someone who had assembled hundreds and hundreds of those mouth-watering, juicy things.

My love for these things is endless. I will eat a burger anywhere.

To know what you want in any dining setting is one thing. For me, it’s a burger. I know that when I sit down, I’m getting a consistent, tried-and-true product, and that I’m going to be ultimately satisfied.

People have special preferences about where hey get their pizza, wings, hoagies, steaks and Chinese food, but a burger can honestly come from anywhere. They’re all different, unique and special in their own way.

Grab a beer, fire one on the grill and enjoy.

John Lahr is the clubhouse manager at the Westmoreland Club. His column appears weekly.