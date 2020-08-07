Being Hospitable: Enjoying the glorious Hamburger

Ruth Gates Kelly received good news from her oncologist at the end of June.

A PET scan showed that a colon tumor that had measured 7 cm in February was now only 1 cm. And the metastatic lesions that had shown up in her brain and liver earlier in the year were no longer visible.

Her oncologist “insists it was the chemo, but my caregiver insists it is the change in diet and all the herbs and supplements I am taking,” Kelly wrote in an email to more than 50 friends.“In reality it is probably #1 the prayers of friends and family, #2 chemo, #3 diet and supplements.”

“I had so many wonderful friends who came to my rescue and prayed for me,” said Kelly, 83. “I give them 90% of the credit.”

At the same time the Wilkes-Barre native, who retired in 2001 after 20 years as a school nurse at Meyers High School, wants to let people know about the diet she’s been following, which is quite different from a typical American breakfast, lunch and dinner.

“I start my day with lemon water and then in a half hour, 20 ounces of celery juice,” she said. “I take 30-plus pills day, including (as supplements) Cats Claw, kelp and Mycotaki mushrooms.

“We’re eating all fresh vegetables — not canned — anything that comes out of the ground,” she said. “I can have an apple, almost any kind of fruit, especially dark-skinned fruit like grapes and plums, and any kind of berry.”

“White potatoes are great, as are avocado and fresh figs, bright orange sweet potatoes including the skin,” she said, listing food facts she’s learned from a friend who has taken charge of her diet. “Lemons and limes are good for all cancers. Sprouts and microgreens are also good for all cancers, and fresh ginger benefits the whole digestive system.”

One part of her regime she doesn’t particularly enjoy, Kelly said during a telephone interview, is “a breakfast replacement drink that’s difficult to get down.” It contains almond milk, a supplement called Ambrotose and various vitamins.

“I’m so glad when I get to the bottom of the glass,” Kelly continued. “Oh, she’s laughing at me.”

“She” is Pam Masilko, Kelly’s friend and helper who took care of Kelly’s late husband, Jim, when he was ill.

“She is a brilliant woman who wanted to be a doctor, but her family could not afford to help her,” Kelly described Masilko.

“She has studied on her own,” Kelly said, noting Masilko “reads medical books constantly … she is into homeopathic cures and has studied all about herbs as medicine.”

“Some of the concoctions are hard to swallow but I can’t disagree with the results,” said Kelly who is pleased not only that the tumor is so diminished but that she lost more than 60 pounds since changing her diet.

“And my doctor says it’s good for cancer patients to lose body fat,” Kelly said.

After Kelly’s diagnosis she gave Masilko permission to clear all the processed foods from her kitchen, and Masilko removed the flour, sugar, candy, pretzels, crackers and even canned vegetables.

“The cupboard was bare,” Kelly said.

Then, with Masilko’s guidance, Kelly began a new way of eating.

“What God made is what our bodies need,” Masilko told a reporter after Kelly turned the telephone over to her. “What you find in nature, not what you find in boxes at the store.”

Masilko said she became interested in nutrition years ago when she wasn’t feeling well herself. She was working long hours and eating fast food, she remembers. She gained weight, was low in energy and couldn’t sleep.

“I started feeling like everything was going wrong in my body,” she said. “I realized I had to turn that around.

Remembering how her mother had always kept a garden, she decided to revisit the kind of fresh vegetables she had eaten as a child.

“I realized I needed to go back to what I knew. Food was the route to health,” she said. “The more I researched, the more I liked it.”

Masilko isn’t a doctor or a registered dietitian, but has devoted herself to years of research about nutrition.

“I consider myself a coach,” Masilko said, adding she’s been giving her clients diet advice for 17 years and is willing to help others. She can be reached at 520-403-2987.

Kelly somewhat wistfully remembers “going to the Dairy Queen and all that fun stuff,” but she’s determined to maintain her new diet for the rest of her life.

“I’ll do my best,” she said.