Hickory Run, Lehigh Gorge, Nescopeck State Parks to host educational programs

Several guided hikes are among the activities planned at state parks in the area this fall.
Hickory Run, Lehigh Gorge and Nescopeck state parks will sponsor several educational programs this fall. You may register through our online calendar of events found at events.dcnr.pa.gov/ or by calling a park educator at 570-403-2006.
COVID-19 Precautions that will be in place include:
· Pre-Registration is required and limited to 25 participants or less, depending on the activity.
· Participants in all programs are required to wear masks for the duration of the program. Program leaders will wear a mask as well.
· Participants should bring their own hand sanitizer.
The schedule includes:
Basic Botany Walk, Hickory Run State Park, 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3.
Take a walk through the campground in search of interesting plants—in just a few steps there’s so much to see! Learn about some edible plants as well as some that you’re best to avoid ingesting, and tips to confidently ID them. We will walk about 1/2 mile over easy terrain. Meet at the Visitor Center side porch.
Fall Foliage Walk – Fireline Trail, Hickory Run State Park, 9 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 4
Enjoy the season’s beauty on this easy 1-mile round-trip walk to the Fireline Trail overlook. We’ll identify trees and talk about the changing colors on the way. Meet at the Fireline trailhead on PA-534.
Movie In The Park: Season of The Bat, Hickory Run State Park, 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10.
Join us at the amphitheater for a 30-minute video on these misunderstood mammals. Explore the unseen world of Pennsylvania’s bats and get a new perspective on these gentle, beneficial creatures. Please bring a flashlight for the walk back to your car or campsite. This program will be canceled in the event of rain or thunder.
Boulder Field Basic Tree ID Walk, Hickory Run State Park, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 11.
Learn the basics of tree ID and practice with a key. We will focus on the trees surrounding Boulder Field and hike a portion of Stone Trail. We will walk approximately 1.5 miles to view both the west and east sides of Boulder Field.
Fall Foliage Hike, Gould, Skyline, and Fireline Trails, Hickory Run State Park 10 a.m. -12:30 p.m. Monday Oct. 12. Join the park naturalist on a moderate 3. 5-mile hike at Hickory Run State Park. This hike will consist of portions of Gould, Skyline, and Fireline Trails, in which we will stop at an overlook area to enjoy the scenic view and witness fall colors in a panoramic setting. Dress in layers and bring water and a snack.
Guided Hike Through History, White Haven Access, Lehigh Gorge State Park, 9 a.m. Saturday Oct. 17. Join us for this short guided hike to discover the history of Lehigh Gorge State Park. Wear sturdy shoes and bring water for an easy 2-mile trek (or optional 4-mile extension). We will meet at the White Haven Access gate. An exact head count is required, so you must pre-register through our online calendar of events.
Fall Foliage Walk, Fireline Trail, Hickory Run State Park, 9 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 18.
Enjoy the season’s beauty on this easy 1-mile round-trip walk to the Fireline Trail overlook. Meet at the Fireline trailhead on PA-534.
Saturday, October 24, 2020
Just for Kids – All For Fall, Nescopeck State Park, 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24.
Join us for some fall nature activities at the Nature Discovery Area. This program is geared for 4-8 years.
Fall Foliage Hike – Nescopeck Trail, Nescopeck State Park 10 AM Sunday Oct. 25.
Take in the beautiful fall foliage as we hike the 2-mile Nescopeck Trail. Dressing in layers and bringing water is recommended.
Hickory Run History Hike – Shades of Death Trail, Hickory Run State Park 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31.Registration required. http://events.dcnr.pa.gov/ or by calling a park educator at 570-403-2006. Join us for this guided hike to discover the history of Hickory Run State Park by walking along one of our most popular trails within the park. Wear sturdy shoes and bring water for a moderate 2.5-mile trek. We will meet at the Porch adjacent to the Vistor’s Center.
If you need an accommodation to participate in park activities due to a disability, please contact the park or make inquiries through the Pennsylvania AT&T Relay Service at 1-888-537-7294 (TTY). Bureau of State Parks Staff will gladly discuss how to accommodate your needs. With at least three days notice, interpreters for people who are deaf or hard of hearing are available for educational programs.
For more information on any of Pennsylvania’s 121 state parks visit DCNR website at www.dcnr.pa.gov (choose Find a Park) or call toll-free 888-PA-PARKS.